ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Caboose parked on 10 Mile Road in Novi blocked traffic Sunday, police said

A train was blocking traffic in Novi on Sunday evening due to a parked caboose, police said Monday. The train was on 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Noviand stopped at about 6 p.m. It was moving again as of 9 p.m., police said. The train had stalled between Novi and Meadowbrook roads, WDIV reported Sunday.
NOVI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 21

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. South Huron Parkway and Tuebingen Parkway from Nixon Road to Traver Boulevard: A resurfacing project is closing South Huron Parkway and Tuebingen Parkway from Nixon Road to Traver Boulevard to through traffic in both directions.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

2022 Port Huron Float Down!

Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy living by showcasing the Blue Water Area, its people, issues and surroundings. This online magazine is devoted to providing healthy living related stories, local happenings, and commentary. Often inspiring and uplifting, our stories come from our heart and soul to promote the enjoyment of a more fulfilling Blue Water Area lifestyle. The material on this web site is provided for informational and amusement purposes only and is not to be confused with any medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blue Water Healthy Living appreciates the passionate content provided to us by our volunteers writers and reporters. Interested volunteer writers and reporters should contact us at Admin@GBSMediaPro.com The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and values of Blue Water Healthy Living. Blue Water Healthy Living is a division of GBS Media. Visit www.GBSMediaPro.com or call (810) 984-2773 for more information!
PORT HURON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sterling Heights, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
City
Almont, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
City
Southfield, MI
City
Bruce Township, MI
City
Burtchville Township, MI
Rochester, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Sterling Heights, MI
City
Rochester, MI
candgnews.com

Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees

STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Supplies#Water Systems#Urban Construction#Glwa#Fox#Metro Detroit#Gilcher Crissman Park
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Best Kept Secret in Port Huron: Blue Water Council on Aging

Have you ever wondered what the Blue Water Council on Aging (COA) does in your community? It is the best kept secret in Port Huron! There are so many great things happening at the center! This time of year we look forward to spring. The days are longer and it’s just time to get out! At the Blue Water Council on Aging there are many opportunities to learn new skills and awaken talents you never knew you had! Recreational activities abound at all of the COA senior centers. The socialization, which goes on during these activities, music groups, cards, bingo, crafts, walking groups, choral groups, dance classes, quilting classes, and many other activities offered on a regular basis each week take place at the senior centers. In addition, there are certain activities for each month. There are also health related offerings and a number of educational programs to help bring current, state-of-the-art information to you from experts on the topics.
PORT HURON, MI
MLive

2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash

Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy