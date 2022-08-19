Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Caboose parked on 10 Mile Road in Novi blocked traffic Sunday, police said
A train was blocking traffic in Novi on Sunday evening due to a parked caboose, police said Monday. The train was on 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Noviand stopped at about 6 p.m. It was moving again as of 9 p.m., police said. The train had stalled between Novi and Meadowbrook roads, WDIV reported Sunday.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 21
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. South Huron Parkway and Tuebingen Parkway from Nixon Road to Traver Boulevard: A resurfacing project is closing South Huron Parkway and Tuebingen Parkway from Nixon Road to Traver Boulevard to through traffic in both directions.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
2022 Port Huron Float Down!
2022 Port Huron Float Down!

Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Lakefront Highland Twp. home resembles lighthouse
An Oakland County house with looks that shine and seem like it could light the way for ships at sea is for sale. And part of the white, two-story cottage's charm is its more than a strong resemblance to a lighthouse. The more-than-1,500-square-foot house is located at 4041 Flynn Drive...
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
candgnews.com
Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
Harrison Township man dead after crashing car into pole on Groesbeck
Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township.
Man dies after crashing car into pole going 100 mph in Warren
A driver who died after crashing his car into a pole going over 100 miles per hour in Warren had an outstanding arrest warrant. The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning, in the area of 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Train stalls on tracks, making a mess of traffic in Novi
Drivers in the Novi area are dealing with a traffic headache Sunday afternoon. A stalled train is blocking 10 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook Roads, Novi police confirmed to WWJ.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Best Kept Secret in Port Huron: Blue Water Council on Aging
Have you ever wondered what the Blue Water Council on Aging (COA) does in your community? It is the best kept secret in Port Huron! There are so many great things happening at the center! This time of year we look forward to spring. The days are longer and it’s just time to get out! At the Blue Water Council on Aging there are many opportunities to learn new skills and awaken talents you never knew you had! Recreational activities abound at all of the COA senior centers. The socialization, which goes on during these activities, music groups, cards, bingo, crafts, walking groups, choral groups, dance classes, quilting classes, and many other activities offered on a regular basis each week take place at the senior centers. In addition, there are certain activities for each month. There are also health related offerings and a number of educational programs to help bring current, state-of-the-art information to you from experts on the topics.
The Oakland Press
MSP: Woman ‘extremely intoxicated’ while sitting in driver’s seat of car stopped along I-75
A woman who Michigan State Police described as “extremely intoxicated” while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car stopped along I-75 landed in the Oakland County Jail on Sunday night. Charges against the woman are pending review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, according to MSP....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
fox2detroit.com
Closing arguments in Whitmer kidnap plot case • Armed carjackers in Detroit • Belle Isle's slide reopens
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Closing arguments are expected Monday in the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020. The prosecution rested its case last week in the trial of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, the two men whose case led to a hung jury in April after the U.S. failed to secure convictions against four men.
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise finished its 27th year this weekend: Catch all the highlights here
In its 27th year, the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise attracted thousands of car enthusiasts from around the world to see the Motor City hold up its reputation. Some 40,000 cars from yesteryear meandered along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac on Saturday and the excitement could be felt all last week.
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash
Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
