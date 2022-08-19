ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
Click10.com

2 Miami-Dade high school students accused of bringing weapon to school

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested two students last week on accusations that they brought a weapon on campus at Miami Edison Senior High School. Sources told Local 10 News that the weapon in question was a gun. According to a school district spokeswoman, the students were arrested...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mario Cristobal says staff ‘found out a lot about’ Hurricanes in second fall scrimmage

It is crunch time in fall camp for the Hurricanes, and Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff entered their second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday looking to separate this season’s key players from those who need to improve. “We want to find out who’s for real,” Cristobal said Friday. “We want to test guys and see who stands up to the challenge and who needs more work. We’ll always work with ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Click10.com

Viewing held for Miami-Dade officer killed in Liberty City shooting

MIAMI – The public has been invited to honor the life of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died in the line of duty. A public viewing is being held Monday evening, and a public funeral on Wednesday. Family was seen trickling in between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m....
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police officer arrested, facing DUI and drug charges

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer has been arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and driving under the influence. According to an arrest report, Jeffrey Jose Marcano, 32, was being surveilled by officers with the Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit, which led to his arrest early Sunday morning.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police officers mourn death of retired assistant chief

MIAMI – A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has passed away. The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced the passing of Retired Assistant Chief Keith Cunningham on Sunday afternoon. In the tweet, MDPD said the department was mourning Cunningham’s loss and that his family...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 21, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Broward School Board members Laurie Rich Levinson and Debra Hixon, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and state congressional candidate Ashley Gantt. The full episode can be seen at the top...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
MIAMI, FL

