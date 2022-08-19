Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
Click10.com
Viewing held for Miami-Dade officer killed in Liberty City shooting
MIAMI – The public has been invited to honor the life of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died in the line of duty. A public viewing is being held Monday evening, and a public funeral on Wednesday. Family was seen trickling in between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m....
Click10.com
Former Miami firefighter apologizes for rant in response to fallen detective
MIAMI – The former Miami firefighter who was terminated over a rant that offended the local law enforcement community at a time of grief released a public apology on Friday evening saying he wished he could take his words back. Kevin Newcomb, then a Miami firefighter, used a WhatsApp...
Click10.com
Miami police officer arrested, facing DUI and drug charges
MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer has been arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and driving under the influence. According to an arrest report, Jeffrey Jose Marcano, 32, was being surveilled by officers with the Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit, which led to his arrest early Sunday morning.
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Click10.com
Miami police officers mourn death of retired assistant chief
MIAMI – A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has passed away. The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced the passing of Retired Assistant Chief Keith Cunningham on Sunday afternoon. In the tweet, MDPD said the department was mourning Cunningham’s loss and that his family...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 21, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Broward School Board members Laurie Rich Levinson and Debra Hixon, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and state congressional candidate Ashley Gantt. The full episode can be seen at the top...
How Muck City Sports Hall of Fame can serve as inspiration for youth growing up in the Glades | D'Angelo
BELLE GLADE — Jessie Hester never believed he was better than anyone while growing up in the most fertile region of the country when it comes to producing football players. Hester, the former standout wide receiver, acknowledges there were more talented athletes who never were All-State, who never had a chance to attend...
Click10.com
Boy’s drowning death isn’t first tragedy at Coconut Creek complex
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The man who helped pull a 3-year-old from a Coconut Creek lake is speaking to Local 10 News after the tragic news that the young boy later died. It turns out that Friday night’s drowning incident is not the first to happen at the complex.
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s defense: Recovering addict says mother used drugs during pregnancy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A recovering addict from Kentucky who was arrested with the Parkland school shooter’s biological mother in 1998 was the defense team’s first witness on Monday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Carolyn Deakins said she met Nikolas Cruz’s biological mother Brenda Woodard...
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
Click10.com
‘Conduct unbecoming’: Miami firefighter canned over anti-cop rant after officer’s death
MIAMI – Miami Fire Rescue officials terminated a firefighter Friday over an anti-police rant posted to social media in the wake of the shooting death of Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar Echaverry. The announcement came one day after the post surfaced online, generating outrage from fellow first responders and others.
Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired
MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
Click10.com
Tools For Schools team turns classroom in Miami Gardens into ‘Monopoly’ haven
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Tools For Schools, a partnership between Publix Supermarkets and Local 10 News, is helping to provide three schools with the supplies students need to be successful during this new school year. A team recently delivered boxes of school supplies to turn a classroom at North...
Click10.com
Procession held for Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent killed in line of duty
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is mourning the loss of one of their own. Special Agent Jose Perez, a retired assistant chief with the City of Miami Police, died from his injuries 17 days after being hit by another driver. FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark...
