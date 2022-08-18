ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

collinsvilledailynews.com

Comptroller candidates lay out priorities at separate party rallies

(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois Comptroller made their pitches for why their party's supporters should elect them in the November election. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election. Governor's...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Sen. Durbin still thinks Illinois is growing, hasn’t heard back from Census

(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats still haven’t heard back from the U.S. Census about their request to revise the state’s population upwards. Republicans say it’s clear the state has lost population. Decennial U.S. Census numbers show Illinois lost people and the state's population dropped to...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
POLITICS
collinsvilledailynews.com

Tim Eyman’s cap and trade lawsuit ends in a Thurston County courtroom

(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation going into effect next year was officially quashed in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia on Friday morning. Judge James...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

