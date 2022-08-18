Read full article on original website
(The Center Square) – With about 80 days until Illinois' gubernatorial election, the major party candidates are laying out their plans for if they are elected. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this past week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election.
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois Comptroller made their pitches for why their party's supporters should elect them in the November election. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election. Governor's...
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats still haven’t heard back from the U.S. Census about their request to revise the state’s population upwards. Republicans say it’s clear the state has lost population. Decennial U.S. Census numbers show Illinois lost people and the state's population dropped to...
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman’s lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation going into effect next year was officially quashed in Thurston County Superior Court in Olympia on Friday morning. Judge James...
