Calhoun County, AL

Troopers Respond to Two Accidents in Cherokee County on Sunday

State Troopers responded to two separate single-vehicle accidents occurring Sunday in Cherokee County – fortunately no one was hurt in either mishap. According to reports: a wreck involving a 2005 Nissan driven by a female resident of Centre took place at 9:35pm on County Road 27 while troopers also responded to the discovery of a 2007 Ford that had apparently been involved in an accident on County Road 105 – however, no one could be found at the scene.
Officers Kilgore, Butler and K-9 “Dona” Make Major Drug Arrest

On Sunday (August 21st) afternoon around 4:30, Officer Michael Kilgore performed a traffic stop on Hokes Bluff Road, and during the course of that stop, he discovered 4.6 pounds of Marijuana inside the vehicle. Jonathan Shinn, 23 of Cedar Bluff – was placed under arrest on charges of Trafficking Marijuana...
Georgia Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase Sunday Night in Centre

A high speed chase in Cherokee County overnight Sunday ended with a resident from Georgia being apprehended and placed under arrest. Around 1:00am Monday (August 22nd), Centre Police Officer Michael Kilgore clocked a white Jeep on Main Street in Centre, doing 98 mph in a 35 – Officer Kilgore initiated his lights and siren, however the driver ignored the attempted stop, and continued to travel down East Main toward Highway 411 at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued for around 10 to 12 miles prior to coming to a stop – when the Jeep’s motor ceased working.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is Proud to Congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is proud to congratulate Deputy Zach Ellison. Sheriff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Corporal Mike Farrell all recently attended Ellison’s graduation ceremony from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy. Deputy Ellison is 1 of 31 new deputies from across Alabama that will begin serving in their home counties this weekend.
Floyd County Clerk of Courts Questioned About Actions Caught on Video

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has now asked the GBI to investigate an incident involving Floyd County Clerk of Courts Barbara Penson. Video footage of the longtime elected official shows Ms. Penson striking her cell phone with a hammer on a concrete wall near the Floyd County Courthouse. Ms. Penson then brought the damaged cell phone back inside the courthouse, according to reports. Penson has said that the cell phone belonged to her and was not public property, but admitted that hitting the phone with a hammer at the courthouse was “probably not the right place” to do it.
Teenager Indicted for Arson in Northwest Georgia

A nineteen-year-old Summerville man was indicted by the Chattooga County grand jury in connection with an arson fire in Summerville earlier this year. The fire occurred on March 25th at a vacant commercial use building on East Washington Street in Summerville at approximately 4:53 AM. Georgia Insurance and Fire Commissioner John King said, “(The) investigation revealed that Mr. Gowan broke into the building and started a fire on the second story. The building received moderate damage as a result of the fire. Jimmy Maurice Gowan was subsequently taken into custody by the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office”.
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
wbrc.com

McCalla man killed in crash on I-65 in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65 North in Gardendale, August 19. James Louis Haynie was the driver and only person in a Jeep traveling north on I-65 near Fieldstown Road when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over. Haynie was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Troopers.
weisradio.com

Three Charged with Attacking Police Officers

Rome Police arrested three men, Marcos Juan, 25 of Rome, Mariano Alberto Juan, 22 of Rome and Daniel Juan, 26 of Rome at a location on Darlington Way after a drunken altercation saw then attack police. Reports say Daniel Juan was maintaining a disorderly household that encouraged drinking and other...
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, August 20th

Alex Poole, age 30 of Leesburg – Obstructing Police/False Name, Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct;. Brandon Chandler, age 33 of Centre – Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Eric McCray, age 41 of Cedar Bluff – Criminal Trespass 1st Degree;. James Miller, age 61 of Centre – UPOM 2nd;...
WSOC Charlotte

6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said. According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...

