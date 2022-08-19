The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has now asked the GBI to investigate an incident involving Floyd County Clerk of Courts Barbara Penson. Video footage of the longtime elected official shows Ms. Penson striking her cell phone with a hammer on a concrete wall near the Floyd County Courthouse. Ms. Penson then brought the damaged cell phone back inside the courthouse, according to reports. Penson has said that the cell phone belonged to her and was not public property, but admitted that hitting the phone with a hammer at the courthouse was “probably not the right place” to do it.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO