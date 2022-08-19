Read full article on original website
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Tallahassee Mayor: Dailey Challenged by Dozier, Two Other Candidates
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is being challenged by three candidates – Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Whitfield Leland, and Michael Ibrahim. Mayor Dailey was elected to his current position in 2018 and previously served on the Leon County Commission. Provided below is a table giving the positions of all...
Locals encourage people to vote in Leon Co. ahead of Tuesday's primary election
Hundreds, if not thousands, will be making their way to polling locations on Tuesday for the Florida Primary elections. Those ballots will then end up at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office
Leon County School Board District 4: Cox, Hodges, and Stemle
There are a total of six candidates running for two seats on the Leon County School Board in two districts that span the Northeast part of Leon County. Three candidates are running for District 4, which became open when Board member Dee Dee Rasmussen decided to step down before her term expired.
Nick Maddox faces trio of challengers in Leon County Commission re-election bid
Maddox has served on the Commission, for which he is now Vice Chair, since 2010. The former Florida State football and NFL player is facing local pastor Rudy Ferguson, Godby High School teacher Josh Johnson, and Dominique “Nikki” Zumbo. He supported the $27 million Blueprint allocation to repair...
Longtime Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor hopes to retain District 1 seat
“Twenty years has been enough,” Cotterell said. “We need a change in our priorities at the County Commission, especially as the incumbent has become increasingly out of step with the needs and interests of the people who live here.”. The nonprofit founder, educator and writer says she stands...
JoEllen's bringing something new to downtown Tallahassee
Southern comfort food inspired by the love a mother had for her son. That’s how JoEllen's came to be.
Leon Co. launches period product dispensary program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County launched their Period Poverty Program Friday providing tampon and pad dispensers in 27 public restrooms. The restroom the products can be found in include the main and branch libraries, community centers, park areas with restroom facilities and the Leon County Courthouse. Director of the...
Back to school: Hundreds of students still on housing waitlist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M parents and students are frustrated after hundreds of people are still on the waitlist for on-campus housing, while classes begin on Monday. WCTV’s Staci Inez spoke with the parents who said they found out on short notice that their child wouldn’t have housing, which...
The Alzheimer's Project gets donation from 100 + Women Who Care of Tallahassee
Saturday, The Alzheimer's Project received more than $26,000 from the 100 + Women Who Care of Tallahassee to continue their work.
Sunday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/21/2022)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few disturbances exist in the tropical eastern North Atlantic waters. One wave of moisture coming off of the western African continent has long-range chances to further develop into a tropical depression toward the end of this week. Whatever it does, it will stay in the distant waters through this week while moving west. Various waves of moisture are also traversing the Caribbean, which can eventually feed into the rainy Gulf pattern around the middle of the week. No major developments are expected closer to Florida, but conditions and forecast trends will be monitored in the upcoming days for any suspicious activity.
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need. Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.
Valdosta unveils 'Valdostahhh' marketing campaign
VALDOSTA — Visit Valdosta — the Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center & Tourism Authority — announced Monday the launch of its Valdostahhh campaign. “Valdosta is a beautiful city full of hidden treasures,” David DiSalvo, executive director of Visit Valdosta, said. “Many people know us for our championship sports teams or for the thrilling Wild Adventures Theme Park, but we have a great downtown area, incredible nature trails and parks, show-stopping golf courses and so much more to share.”
FSU freshmen are university's brightest class yet
Thousands of students are set to begin their freshman year at Florida State University on Monday, Aug. 22. This group of first year students is not only one of the biggest freshman classes FSU has seen yet– they also have the highest grades and test scores in the school’s history, and the most diverse makeup.
Grand opening of Valdosta’s Amphitheater brings community together
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s Unity Park is living up to its name as the Amphitheater launched Saturday, giving people a sense of community. City leaders and people in Valdosta have been anticipating the amphitheater opening for a long time. It gives business owners and others a common area for gatherings.
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
Court trial involving man in standoff in Tallahassee to end
A court trial involving a man who killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement will formally end.
Season Predictions: UCF, Florida, FSU and Miami
Predicting the season records for UCF, Florida, Florida State, and Miami.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the high side starting Monday as a very active weather pattern will be in place for much of the work week. Rain chances will range between 50% and 70% for the work week with the highest odds on Monday. The good part will the lower daytime high temperatures as cloud coverage and rainfall will keep the highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Florida State University's president says school is going to be 'very aggressive' in remaining competitive
Despite continuous speculation, no more dominoes have toppled in the months since USC and UCLA shocked the college football world by announcing a move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Florida State sounds ready to make a move when the time is right, though. "It's something I'm spending a...
