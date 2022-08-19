Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.

Recently, the Oklahoma History Center installed a universal adult changing table in its family restroom to accommodate individuals with a range of disabilities.

Officials say having access to a table will provide a clean and safe environment, eliminating the option of placing a loved one on a bathroom floor.

“We want to provide this amenity to families so they can extend their stays and won’t have to go out to their cars, or go home early, when a family member is in need,” said Dan Provo, director of the OHC.

The changing table is located in the first floor family restroom.

