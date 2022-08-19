Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Man killed after being found sharpening machete in stranger's bedroom
A man awoke to find a stranger sharpening a machete with a baseball bat in his Southwest Florida home early Thursday morning.
Florida woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Arrest Convicted Felon– Firearm, Cocaine and U.S. Currency Seized
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department have arrested Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., 22, of Lakewood Ranch after he was in possession of a firearm and several forms of narcotics. Trebbles is on active probation until 2024 and was found in violation of his probation. On August 17, 2022, just before 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
fox13news.com
Deputies arrest 2 men linked to Hillsborough County bank robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Two men accused of robbing a Hillsborough County bank Saturday morning are now behind bars. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Bank of America located at 10301 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa shortly before 10:20 a.m. Deputies say he jumped...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of a 13-year-old girl badly injured in a hit-and-run crash wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter “will not be the same” due to extensive, inoperable damage to her brain stem. Lilly, a 13-year-old from Osprey, Florida, is fighting to survive after...
fox13news.com
HCSO: ‘Violent criminal’ on the run after victim injected with Fentanyl, duct taped and stabbed
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies have arrested one man and are searching for a second suspect who they say tried to murder someone they thought was going to report their illegal activities to the police. Deputies say 44-year-old Ciriaco DelaCruz and a man, who is only known at this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wengradio.com
North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”
Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
Car fleeing Polk traffic stop leads to chase with Florida Highway Patrol
A car fleeing a traffic stop on Monday led to a chase through Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.
Deputies search for Tampa man accused of duct-taping victim, injecting him with fentanyl, stabbing him
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person accused of trying to murder a Tampa man that he suspected would turn him in to the police.
Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
Pedestrian Killed In Tampa Crash Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in Tampa in a crash that happened around 10:20 pm on Saturday. Tampa Police responded to the area of W. Hillsborough Ave and N. Lois Ave in reference to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. “The
Bradenton police: Man arrested, charged after shooting fiancé in both legs
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting his 38-year-old fiancé in both legs Wednesday morning, according to police. Jason Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail, Bradenton police wrote in a statement.
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
5 stole over $200K in jewelry, bags from Sarasota home, police say
Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
'I always had this feeling': Mother of Dover woman killed says she suspected her son-in-law
DOVER, Fla. — "I always had this feeling in my heart that he had something to do with this," Senova Salmeron said. Exactly one month since Erica Aviles was shot and killed outside her Dover home, she remains the only thing on her mother's mind. In a translated Spanish...
Man arrested for attempted murder against corrections officer
Arcadia police responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning where a man is facing multiple charges that consist of attempted murder of a correctional officer, among others.
Comments / 1