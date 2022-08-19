ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
SARASOTA, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”

Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

