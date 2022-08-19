Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
Delaware News
Dover, Del.—Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Monday announced that Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office as its next director. Welch most recently served as communications director of the Delaware Division of Small Business. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said […]
delaware.gov
Secretary of State Announces Leadership Change
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Dover, Del.—Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Monday announced that Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office as its next director. Welch most recently served as communications director of the Delaware Division of Small Business. “Jessica brings an immense wealth...
delaware.gov
DNREC to Host Community Workshop on Proposed Biogas Facility in Southern Delaware
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Public Invited to Sept. 28 Virtual Event to Discuss Permits for Bioenergy Devco Before Company Can Expand Operations. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 28 about a proposal by Bioenergy Devco (BDC) to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford, Del. to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require multiple permits from DNREC, spanning several of the Department’s divisions, including Air Quality, Waste and Hazardous Substances, and Water. Detailed information about the project and community resources are available at de.gov/biodevco.
delaware.gov
2022-23 School Year Free and Reduced-Price Meal Policy Announced
The Delaware Department of Education announces the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price for meals served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP), and After School Snack Program (ASSP). Each participating school and its administrative office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delaware.gov
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Plan for a Sober Ride Home
DOVER, Del. (August 22, 2022)– The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS), in partnership with NHTSA, is participating in the national enforcement mobilization “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”. From August 19 through September 5, OHS will be partnering with State and local law enforcement, working together to have a consistent police presence across the State to stop drunk driving and potentially save lives.
Comments / 0