Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Public Invited to Sept. 28 Virtual Event to Discuss Permits for Bioenergy Devco Before Company Can Expand Operations. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 28 about a proposal by Bioenergy Devco (BDC) to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford, Del. to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require multiple permits from DNREC, spanning several of the Department’s divisions, including Air Quality, Waste and Hazardous Substances, and Water. Detailed information about the project and community resources are available at de.gov/biodevco.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO