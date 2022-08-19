Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Which Coach Will Simone Manuel Train With at Arizona State?
Simone Manuel is training primarily with Bob Bowman, for now, but Arizona State has a deep and robust coaching staff to work out their growing pro group. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman says that the newest addition to his sprint group, Simone Manuel,...
swimswam.com
Watch: Regan Smith and Bowe Becker Featured in Film About Olympics in a Pandemic
Regan Smith & Bowe Becker are featured among other Olympic and Paralympic athletes to discuss their experiences at the Tokyo Games in the midst of a pandemic Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Fischr Media, a Minneapolis based YouTube channel, has released a video that features the personal experiences of...
swimswam.com
Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Moving to ASU Pro Group to Train Under Bowman
Manuel has been out of competition since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, where she competed in the U.S. women's 4x100 free relay and the women's 50 free. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Olympic Gold medalist and American Record holder Simone Manuel announced via her Instagram that she’s...
swimswam.com
Re-Rank: Top 20 Girls NCAA Swimming Recruits, Class Of 2022
Olympian Claire Curzan leads a very strong incoming NCAA recruiting class, headed by two TAC Titans teammates in the #1 and #2 spots. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NCAA recruiting churns on, and so do our yearly recruit rankings. We’ve already ranked out the top recruits in the current...
swimswam.com
Hall of Fame Swimming Coach Dick Jochums Dies at 81
Dick Jochums, a long-time swimming coach whose athletes frequented major U.S. international teams for nearly four decades, died Friday at 81 years old. Archive photo via International Swimming Hall of Fame. Dick Jochums, a long-time swimming coach whose athletes frequented major U.S. international teams for nearly four decades, died Friday...
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,859 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,859 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,859 Swim Jobs.
swimswam.com
Duke Hires Bucknell’s Ethan Cooke as Assistant Swim Coach
Cooke comes to Duke from Bucknell, where he served as the social media coordinator as well as the women's recruiting coordinator. Current photo via Duke Athletics. As the 2022-23 NCAA season quickly approaches, programs are filling out their remaining positions on staff. Duke swimming & diving has announced the hiring of Ethan Cooke to the Blue Devil coaching staff. Head coach Dan Colella has named Cooke as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
swimswam.com
Swimming’s Duel in the Pool Is More All-Star Weekend than Euro-Cup Final, and I Loved It
The rules changed on the fly, the rosters changed without warning, and we're not really sure what the score is, but day two of Duel in the Pool was a hoot-and-a-half. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022...
swimswam.com
Navy Receives Verbal From Speedo Juniors Finalist Matt Beehler
Matt Beehler, a freestyle and backstroke specialist from New York, has announced his commitment to the Navy for the 2023-2024 season.
swimswam.com
WATCH: The Debut of the Mixed Class/Able-Bodied Relay and All DITP Day 3 Races
Watch Lizzi Smith (pictured) be a part of history in the first mixed class/able-bodied relay, and all the other races from the final day of Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via Fike Swim. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia.
swimswam.com
2022 French Elite Champs Runner-Up Kai Van Westering to Join Indiana in Fall
Van Westering already has best times in both backstroke events that would have made the B and C final at the 2022 Big Ten Championships.
swimswam.com
Mark Spitz 50 Years After Munich in Douseries “72 – A Gathering of Champions”
Mark Spitz retraces his steps 50 years after his stunning performance at the Munich Olympics in docuseries "72 - A Gathering of Champions" Current photo via wikipedia, public domain. The International Olympic Committee’s docuseries “72 – A Gathering of Champions” is a treasured gift for Olympic fans. For me, it’s...
swimswam.com
Junior National Qualifier Lizzy Washburn Commits to Brown
Summer Junior Nationals qualifier, Lizzy Washburn, has announced her verbal commitment to Brown University for the 2023-2024 season.
swimswam.com
Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day One Of Duel In The Pool
Mollie O'Callaghan (pictured) was one of Australia's standout performers on day two of the Duel in the Pool competition between the US and the Aussies. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
swimswam.com
College Swimming Previews: #12 Kentucky Women Strong in the Stroke 200s + 400 IM
The team's highest scorer at NCAAs Lauren Poole returns for her senior season and have a class of incoming freshmen coming in to fill gaps. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (and...
swimswam.com
Simone Manuel Announces More Big News: She’s Engaged!
The Olympic champion and America's fastest-ever sprinter, Simone Manuel dropped another big life update on Monday: she is engaged! Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel has dropped more big news on Monday, revealing on Instagram her engagement to boyfriend Denzel Franklin. The news comes after...
swimswam.com
Utah Swim & Dive’s Jos Smith Promoted To Associate Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah swimming and diving program has announced the elevation of Jos Smith to associate coach ahead of the 2022-23 season. Smith enters his fifth season with the Utes, primarily working with the middle distance groups during his time in Salt Lake City. “Jos has...
swimswam.com
College Previews: #12 Louisville Men Retooling in Quest to Return to Top 10
The Cardinals had their lowest NCAA finish since 2015 and lose some big names, but a new core could coalesce this year and return Louisville to the top ten. Current photo via Jaylynn Nash, the ACC. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12...
swimswam.com
25K Open Water Race Canceled, Final Rankings Voided at European Championships
After the 25K open water race at the European Championships was canceled due to weather conditions, the final classifications were also voided because officials say they didn’t have a view of the final rankings. Weather conditions made the 25K race uncertain from the start and got worse as the...
