ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

Which Coach Will Simone Manuel Train With at Arizona State?

Simone Manuel is training primarily with Bob Bowman, for now, but Arizona State has a deep and robust coaching staff to work out their growing pro group. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman says that the newest addition to his sprint group, Simone Manuel,...
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Moving to ASU Pro Group to Train Under Bowman

Manuel has been out of competition since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, where she competed in the U.S. women's 4x100 free relay and the women's 50 free. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Olympic Gold medalist and American Record holder Simone Manuel announced via her Instagram that she’s...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Re-Rank: Top 20 Girls NCAA Swimming Recruits, Class Of 2022

Olympian Claire Curzan leads a very strong incoming NCAA recruiting class, headed by two TAC Titans teammates in the #1 and #2 spots. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. NCAA recruiting churns on, and so do our yearly recruit rankings. We’ve already ranked out the top recruits in the current...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
swimswam.com

Hall of Fame Swimming Coach Dick Jochums Dies at 81

Dick Jochums, a long-time swimming coach whose athletes frequented major U.S. international teams for nearly four decades, died Friday at 81 years old. Archive photo via International Swimming Hall of Fame. Dick Jochums, a long-time swimming coach whose athletes frequented major U.S. international teams for nearly four decades, died Friday...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Do You Love Swimming? See 3,859 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,859 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,859 Swim Jobs.
TENNIS
swimswam.com

Duke Hires Bucknell’s Ethan Cooke as Assistant Swim Coach

Cooke comes to Duke from Bucknell, where he served as the social media coordinator as well as the women's recruiting coordinator. Current photo via Duke Athletics. As the 2022-23 NCAA season quickly approaches, programs are filling out their remaining positions on staff. Duke swimming & diving has announced the hiring of Ethan Cooke to the Blue Devil coaching staff. Head coach Dan Colella has named Cooke as an assistant coach for the upcoming season.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hali Flickinger
Person
Regan Smith
swimswam.com

Navy Receives Verbal From Speedo Juniors Finalist Matt Beehler

Matt Beehler, a freestyle and backstroke specialist from New York, has announced his commitment to the Navy for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
swimswam.com

2022 French Elite Champs Runner-Up Kai Van Westering to Join Indiana in Fall

Van Westering already has best times in both backstroke events that would have made the B and C final at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Eligibility#Competitive Swimming#Swimswam#Swimswam Pulse#Arizona State#Stanford University#The Farm
swimswam.com

Junior National Qualifier Lizzy Washburn Commits to Brown

Summer Junior Nationals qualifier, Lizzy Washburn, has announced her verbal commitment to Brown University for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Patrick Collins. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
PROVIDENCE, RI
swimswam.com

Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day One Of Duel In The Pool

Mollie O'Callaghan (pictured) was one of Australia's standout performers on day two of the Duel in the Pool competition between the US and the Aussies. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Simone Manuel Announces More Big News: She’s Engaged!

The Olympic champion and America's fastest-ever sprinter, Simone Manuel dropped another big life update on Monday: she is engaged! Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel has dropped more big news on Monday, revealing on Instagram her engagement to boyfriend Denzel Franklin. The news comes after...
CELEBRITIES
swimswam.com

Utah Swim & Dive’s Jos Smith Promoted To Associate Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah swimming and diving program has announced the elevation of Jos Smith to associate coach ahead of the 2022-23 season. Smith enters his fifth season with the Utes, primarily working with the middle distance groups during his time in Salt Lake City. “Jos has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
swimswam.com

25K Open Water Race Canceled, Final Rankings Voided at European Championships

After the 25K open water race at the European Championships was canceled due to weather conditions, the final classifications were also voided because officials say they didn’t have a view of the final rankings. Weather conditions made the 25K race uncertain from the start and got worse as the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy