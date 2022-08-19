ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

nrcolumbus.com

County schools make staff moves

After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

HIGHLIGHTS: North Brunswick and Whiteville football

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Since Friday’s forecast included a lot of rain, Whiteville and North Brunswick moved their Friday night matchup that was supposed to be played at Whiteville to Saturday at noon at North Brunswick, since the Scorpions play on turf. Below are the highlights from the...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW’s move in week wraps up over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- UNCW’s campus was bustling with families dropping their kids off to wrap up move in week. Vehicles filled parking lots in-front of student housing, unloading furniture and saying goodbye to students getting ready to start their fall semester. UNCW started welcoming students back on campus Friday...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The 5th Quarter August 19, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week One of the new high school football season is here, and we are welcoming in a new cohost with Jake!. Tim Hower from Coastal Preps will be with us all season to provide analysis, bring the energy and the expertise to our football fans.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
CHADBOURN, NC
Sampson Independent

Back to School Night in Sampson

Sampson County Schools held its Back to School Night for all grade levels Thursday night at Lakewood, Hobbton, Midway and Union high schools. Throngs of students and families browsed booths providing information about extracurricular activies and community resources, chatted with teachers and staff and partook in treats and little activities. “All the schools had a great turnout and the parents were very engaged with the agencies and various school organizations,” said Valerie Newton, director of communications for Sampson County Schools. The district’s Meet the Teacher night will commence this Thursday night.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Nearly 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharges in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — During a flash flood weather event on Sunday, the Town of Burgaw had a discharge of untreated wastewater. An estimated 194,760 gallons leaked out at three separate locations. A manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, lift station at 500 S. Dudley St and pump station...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach sees weekend waterspout

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beachgoers were treated to a weather phenomena around lunchtime on Sunday. A waterspout, believed to have formed in the canal at Carolina Beach, caught the eye of people in the area around 12:00 pm. There are no reports that the funnel ever made it...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County wildfire now 90% contained, crews demobilizing

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews continue to contain a fire that has been burning in rural Pender County for weeks. The incident management team began demobilizing today, and the Pender County ranger, with support from N.C. Forest Service District 8 personnel, will assume command of the fire. Infrared...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man shot multiple times by police in Carolina Beach indicted on several charges

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been indicted by a New Hanover County Grand Jury for his involvement in an incident on Carolina Beach earlier this year. 41-year-old Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and attaining the status of a habitual felon.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

