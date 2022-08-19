Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Schools offering in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools is teaming up with the County’s Health Services next month to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations. Tdap and Meningococcal Vaccine are required for students entering 7th grade, and a Meningococcal Vaccine booster is required for students entering 12th grade.
nrcolumbus.com
County schools make staff moves
After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County firefighters test limits for active people with disabilities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about a test of endurance over the weekend for local firefighters, 41-miles, 24-hours, running to eight New Hanover County fire stations, all for a good cause. WWAY tagged along for the last leg of their run, firefighters, at this point, on their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HIGHLIGHTS: North Brunswick and Whiteville football
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Since Friday’s forecast included a lot of rain, Whiteville and North Brunswick moved their Friday night matchup that was supposed to be played at Whiteville to Saturday at noon at North Brunswick, since the Scorpions play on turf. Below are the highlights from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s move in week wraps up over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- UNCW’s campus was bustling with families dropping their kids off to wrap up move in week. Vehicles filled parking lots in-front of student housing, unloading furniture and saying goodbye to students getting ready to start their fall semester. UNCW started welcoming students back on campus Friday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Sherriff’s Office holds active shooter training to help keep schools safe
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office held an active shooter training at Anderson Elementary School on Saturday morning. Over 60 SROs geared up to ‘Go to the Threat and Eliminate the Threat’, which is the moto of their mission. For the best training,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The 5th Quarter August 19, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week One of the new high school football season is here, and we are welcoming in a new cohost with Jake!. Tim Hower from Coastal Preps will be with us all season to provide analysis, bring the energy and the expertise to our football fans.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
North Brunswick football turns the tables and routs Whiteville in North Carolina
LELAND, NORTH CAROLINA – What a difference a year makes. North Brunswick unleashed plenty of big plays and routed perennial power Whiteville, 44-15, to open the 2022 football season on Saturday at Garry Bishop Stadium. When the teams played last year, also at Charles Parry Stadium, the visiting ...
Sampson Independent
Back to School Night in Sampson
Sampson County Schools held its Back to School Night for all grade levels Thursday night at Lakewood, Hobbton, Midway and Union high schools. Throngs of students and families browsed booths providing information about extracurricular activies and community resources, chatted with teachers and staff and partook in treats and little activities. “All the schools had a great turnout and the parents were very engaged with the agencies and various school organizations,” said Valerie Newton, director of communications for Sampson County Schools. The district’s Meet the Teacher night will commence this Thursday night.
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nearly 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharges in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — During a flash flood weather event on Sunday, the Town of Burgaw had a discharge of untreated wastewater. An estimated 194,760 gallons leaked out at three separate locations. A manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, lift station at 500 S. Dudley St and pump station...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach sees weekend waterspout
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beachgoers were treated to a weather phenomena around lunchtime on Sunday. A waterspout, believed to have formed in the canal at Carolina Beach, caught the eye of people in the area around 12:00 pm. There are no reports that the funnel ever made it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County wildfire now 90% contained, crews demobilizing
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews continue to contain a fire that has been burning in rural Pender County for weeks. The incident management team began demobilizing today, and the Pender County ranger, with support from N.C. Forest Service District 8 personnel, will assume command of the fire. Infrared...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Students anticipate somewhat normal first day of school
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It will look a little different for students headed back to school in a few weeks. Public schools across Southeastern North Carolina are set to open on August 29, leaving parents wondering what COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. As of now,...
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man shot multiple times by police in Carolina Beach indicted on several charges
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been indicted by a New Hanover County Grand Jury for his involvement in an incident on Carolina Beach earlier this year. 41-year-old Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and attaining the status of a habitual felon.
