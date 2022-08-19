Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Video Quality on Disney+
Disney+ has been around for a while, and it's growing in popularity as it expands globally. One thing you can count on with Disney+ is the high video quality. Keep reading to find out what video quality streaming options Disney+ offers and how you can adjust them to whatever you like.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Profile Picture on Disney+
Disney+ is a great service for families, but that also means that everyone gets to have their own profile. If you want to ensure that everyone has their own favorite shows and movies, you need to create separate profiles that are easily identifiable. And what better way to identify your Disney+ profile than with an avatar of your favorite character?
makeuseof.com
Adobe Premiere Rush vs. iMovie: Which Mobile Video Editing App Is Better?
Even if you aren’t a professional filmmaker, you might want to dabble in video content at some point. Many social media platforms, including Instagram, are shifting in this direction. Editing videos can help you grow an audience on social media. But even if you aren’t particularly active on these...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Hide Personal Content on Your iPhone
Sometimes, you may temporarily lend your iPhone to a family member for them to Google something or make a call. Or, if you accidentally leave your iPhone unlocked and step away for a minute, a nosy friend or colleague might snoop through your device. To maintain your privacy, let's look...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Slow Download Speed on Steam for Windows
Do games take several hours to download on Steam due to a slow download speed? While there isn't much you can do if the internet you have is slow, there are a few tweaks you can make within the Steam settings and Windows to speed up the download process if you think it should be faster.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Preamp and How Does It Work?
Whether you're looking to record music, do podcasts, or perform live, having the right gear is essential. You don't need to buy extensive equipment, but you do need to get the core essentials. If you plan to record audio using a microphone, an instrument pickup, or anything analog, you'll need...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Transparent Phone Effect in Luminar Neo
You've probably seen these transparent phone images all over the internet, of someone holding up their device from a first-person perspective, looking like they are taking a picture of a beautiful landscape. Have you ever wanted to create one of these images?. With a simple composite technique, we'll show you...
makeuseof.com
Bixby Not Working? Here's How to Train Bixby to Respond to Your Voice
Bixby is Samsung's native voice assistant that comes pre-installed on all Samsung phones and tablets. And although it might not be the best voice assistant out there, it's quite underrated given the things it can do. One thing that stops us from recommending it, however, is that it can sometimes...
makeuseof.com
How to Utilize Internet Explorer in Windows 11
Internet Explorer was once, for a few years at least, the world’s favorite web browser. However, along came Firefox and then Google Chrome which toppled IE from its perch. Internet Explorer struggled to compete with those browsers, and Microsoft eventually removed IE from Windows 11 and stopped supporting it altogether in 2022.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Your Own Gaming Mode on an iPhone or iPad
Most smart devices these days have a built-in gaming mode that allows you to enjoy your games completely undisturbed. Apple was lagging behind in this regard, but with the introduction of Focus modes, it’s now easy to create a gaming mode on your iPhone or iPad. Peaceful gaming could...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Common Windows 11 Startup Issues
When Windows 11 encounters an issue when starting up, it can be highly stressful. It can put all your plans on pause, whether they're for work or play. Windows 11's startup issues can be caused by a number of reasons, both internal and external. Listed below are the different scenarios in which Windows 11 might not boot, their causes, and the troubleshooting methods you can try to resolve the issue.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Ready or Not Crashing With "Createprocess() Returned 570" on Windows
Ready or Not is already a difficult game to get running smoothly on Windows. So what are you supposed to do when it spits out a confusing error?. Sometimes, when trying to play Ready or Not on a Windows PC, it will throw a Createprocess() Returned 570 error. And while it's difficult to tell what, exactly, is causing it, here's how to get it fixed in Ready or Not.
makeuseof.com
Does the New M2 MacBook Air Have an Overheating Problem?
The M2 MacBook Air, announced in June 2022, marked the introduction of the M2 chip in the MacBook Air lineup. The design was revealed to be different from the previous MacBook Air models, more closely resembling the MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air is thinner than its predecessors, and while...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Search Indexer, and Is It Okay to Disable It?
If you're reading this article, there's a good chance that the "SearchIndexer.exe" process has caught your attention in Windows. SearchIndexer.exe, also known as Windows Search Indexer, is a service that makes indexing on your computer easier. The Search Indexer is very helpful when looking for a particular document or specific...
makeuseof.com
Manjaro vs. EndeavourOS: Comparing the Two Major Arch-Based Distros
Arch Linux is not a distro for the typical user; it’s common knowledge that Arch is one of the most challenging distros to install, especially if you don’t follow the proper procedures. Its rigid installation and tedious setup procedures haven’t deterred developers from creating alternate versions based on Arch Linux, though.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Login Shell in Linux?
You might use the Linux shell every day, but how you use it determines a lot about its behavior. You might have heard about the difference between a login shell and a non-login shell. And while it may not come off as obvious at first, there are several differences between the two shell types.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Outlook Notifications Not Working on Windows
Microsoft Outlook, like any other email client, keeps you up to date with your most recent emails by sending you timely notification alerts. However, if Outlook notifications stop working, you may miss important emails and alerts. Fortunately, there are several ways to fix this problem. So, let's get started and...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a New Password Database Using KeePass
KeePass is a password manager that you can use offline to organize your passwords and account details into groups. You can also use KeePass to generate strong passwords, and assist you when filling in login screens on websites. To use KeePass, you will need to download KeePass onto your computer...
makeuseof.com
Getting Started With GitBook: How to Add Content Blocks
GitBook is a platform that allows you and your team to create and collaborate on documentation sites. GitBook does this by using version control concepts, such as branching and merging. Since many team members can work on a single documentation site, GitBook allows you to create and manage separate drafts....
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Instant Messaging Platforms for Remote Teams
Effective online communication and collaboration platforms are essential for remote teams. Instead of going over endless email chains, instant messaging or chat platforms are handy when you just want to convey a quick update, have a one-on-one chat, or group discussion with your team. In this article, we have enlisted...
