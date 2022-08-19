ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
CBS News

Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after billionaire Ryan Cohen dumps stake

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price cratered this week, leaving many investors who lapped up shares of the struggling home goods retailer to choking losses. But at least two investors have walked away with millions in gains after selling their stake in the company before the bottom fell out. One is Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, while the other — and more surprisingly — is a college student at the University of Southern California.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT. About GigaCloud Technology Inc. GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deere Misses on Earnings; the Chart Hints at Investors' Next Move

Shares of Deere (DE) at last check were off about 4% after the agricultural-equipment stalwart reported earnings. Despite a selloff in the overall market, the bulls are finding the positives in Deere’s report as they continue to buy the initial dip. As for the earnings, the headline results were...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Volcon Raises $27.2M Via Debt Offering

Volcon Inc VLCN has signed a securities purchase agreement to issue an investor $27.2 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. The agreement also includes accompanying warrants to purchase approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $2.85. The initial conversion price will be $2.25...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS

