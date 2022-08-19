Read full article on original website
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says
Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.
Apple could soar more than 30% as its outperformance against the broader stock market provides a bullish setup, BofA says
Apple stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 amid the rally from the mid-June bottom. That relative strength sets the stock up for more gains ahead, according to Bank of America. BofA sees potential for Apple to trade to the $230s, representing potential upside of more than 30%. The most...
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Home Depot Stock Gains On $15 Billion Buyback, $1.90 Dividend; Ted Decker Named Chairman
Home Depot (HD) shares edged higher Friday after the home improvement retailer unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback program, held its dividend in place and named new CEO Ted Decker as group chairman following stronger-than-expected second quarter profits earlier this week. Home Depot said it would pay a quarterly...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after billionaire Ryan Cohen dumps stake
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price cratered this week, leaving many investors who lapped up shares of the struggling home goods retailer to choking losses. But at least two investors have walked away with millions in gains after selling their stake in the company before the bottom fell out. One is Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, while the other — and more surprisingly — is a college student at the University of Southern California.
Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio
Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT. About GigaCloud Technology Inc. GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global...
Here's What To Watch For Vinco Ventures Stock After Trade Resumption And News Sends The Stock Soaring
On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re zeroed in on this week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. Many of Benzinga’s followers responded to say they’re focusing in on Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG. Vinco Ventures resumed trading on...
Deere Misses on Earnings; the Chart Hints at Investors' Next Move
Shares of Deere (DE) at last check were off about 4% after the agricultural-equipment stalwart reported earnings. Despite a selloff in the overall market, the bulls are finding the positives in Deere’s report as they continue to buy the initial dip. As for the earnings, the headline results were...
Volcon Raises $27.2M Via Debt Offering
Volcon Inc VLCN has signed a securities purchase agreement to issue an investor $27.2 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. The agreement also includes accompanying warrants to purchase approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $2.85. The initial conversion price will be $2.25...
Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT and raise its price target from $26.00 to $28.00. Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals are trading up 2.25% over the last 24 hours, at $18.14 per share. A move to $28.00 would account for a 54.36% increase from...
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
