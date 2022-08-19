Read full article on original website
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles after influential investor exits
NEW YORK (AP) — The newest meme stock on Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond, is tumbling even further in after-hours trading Thursday after a high-profile activist investor confirmed that’s he’s bailed out of the stock. Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of Chewy who helped ignite a couple...
Meme-stock champion Ryan Cohen sold his entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake in 2 days - and bagged a $68 million profit
Ryan Cohen sold his entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake for $189 million, netting a $68 million profit. The activist investor spent $121 million on the stock and bullish call options earlier this year. Cohen's sale drove the meme stock down as much as 43% on Friday. Ryan Cohen sold...
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian
It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
Declining New Jersey Pension Fund Market Value
The New Jersey pension fund lost value in 2022. The state's pension fund covers about 800,000 active and retired government workers. This fund lost more than $3 billion on investments in April and May. The treasury's total market value dropped to $91.5 billion as of May 31. It was at almost $100 billion at the end of last year. (source)
A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says
Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after billionaire Ryan Cohen dumps stake
Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price cratered this week, leaving many investors who lapped up shares of the struggling home goods retailer to choking losses. But at least two investors have walked away with millions in gains after selling their stake in the company before the bottom fell out. One is Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, while the other — and more surprisingly — is a college student at the University of Southern California.
Bed Bath & Beyond investors angry over Ryan Cohen's $60M u-t…
- Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
65 Million Reasons to Invest in This Recent Warren Buffett-Backed IPO
Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway have invested in a few initial public offerings in recent years.
Amazon, UnitedHealth Said To Be Pursuing Cathie Wood-Backed Healthcare Firm
Home-health company Signify Health Inc. SGFY is being pursued by e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and a couple of other firms, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. What Happened: UnitedHealth has tabled the highest bid of over $30 per share for Signify, and...
Own Tesla Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split
Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split will take place at the close of trading on August 24, but you don't have to wait to determine how many shares you'll have in your account after the big day.
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
As Recession Stands On The Economic Doorstep, The Alternative Investment Spotlight Shines On Real Estate Crowdfunding
Whether in a full-tilt economic malaise or dancing on the outskirts, “recessionary times” are unfortunately a cyclical and natural part of the nation’s financial path. Watching or reading any reported news cycle today can lead to instant anxiety for investors, fueled by discussion of inflation, global instabilities, rising interest rates and recession talk.
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT. About GigaCloud Technology Inc. GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global...
Volcon Raises $27.2M Via Debt Offering
Volcon Inc VLCN has signed a securities purchase agreement to issue an investor $27.2 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. The agreement also includes accompanying warrants to purchase approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $2.85. The initial conversion price will be $2.25...
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lottery.com, Inc. (LTRY) Investors of Class Action to Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ltry.
