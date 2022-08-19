ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
Declining New Jersey Pension Fund Market Value

The New Jersey pension fund lost value in 2022. The state's pension fund covers about 800,000 active and retired government workers. This fund lost more than $3 billion on investments in April and May. The treasury's total market value dropped to $91.5 billion as of May 31. It was at almost $100 billion at the end of last year. (source)
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after billionaire Ryan Cohen dumps stake

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price cratered this week, leaving many investors who lapped up shares of the struggling home goods retailer to choking losses. But at least two investors have walked away with millions in gains after selling their stake in the company before the bottom fell out. One is Ryan Cohen, the billionaire founder of online pet food company Chewy, while the other — and more surprisingly — is a college student at the University of Southern California.
Bed Bath & Beyond investors angry over Ryan Cohen's $60M u-t…

- Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
As Recession Stands On The Economic Doorstep, The Alternative Investment Spotlight Shines On Real Estate Crowdfunding

Whether in a full-tilt economic malaise or dancing on the outskirts, “recessionary times” are unfortunately a cyclical and natural part of the nation’s financial path. Watching or reading any reported news cycle today can lead to instant anxiety for investors, fueled by discussion of inflation, global instabilities, rising interest rates and recession talk.
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT. About GigaCloud Technology Inc. GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global...
Volcon Raises $27.2M Via Debt Offering

Volcon Inc VLCN has signed a securities purchase agreement to issue an investor $27.2 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. The agreement also includes accompanying warrants to purchase approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $2.85. The initial conversion price will be $2.25...
Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lottery.com, Inc. (LTRY) Investors of Class Action to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ltry.
