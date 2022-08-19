Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
NFL Reportedly Makes Official Discipline Decision On Block That Injured Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants first-rounder and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the team's preseason game Sunday night. It happened when he was met by a Bengals offensive player who went for a low block. Ever since, there have been plenty of...
AthlonSports.com
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver, Former College Football Star This Monday
The Buffalo Bills are making a couple of significant roster cuts this Monday afternoon. That includes the release of a veteran wide receiver and former college football star. The Bills announced they are releasing Tavon Austin. Tavon Austin was a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams back in...
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Officially Announce 2022 Starting Quarterback Decision
The Carolina Panthers have been conducting a quarterback competition ahead of the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have battled all preseason, but just one can be named starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield has won the job. The Carolina Panthers announced this Monday afternoon that Baker Mayfield will be the...
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer
A Los Angeles Chargers offense, stacked with elite talent, has another weapon fantasy football managers need to pay attention to in 2022. Los Angeles, who averaged the fourth most total yards per game (390.2) and the fifth most points per game (27.9), appear more potent this season. Third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for the second most passing yards (5,014) behind only Tom Brady, has dynamic playmakers in Keenan Allen, Mike Wiliams and Austin Ekeler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
College Football's Top 15 Defensive Back Units for 2022
The SEC takes the first three spots in the rankings for college football's best defensive backfields for the 2022 season. Alabama's pass defense should be improved this fall, with Georgia and Texas A&M not far behind Nick Saban's secondary. Iowa ranks No. 4, while we project Ohio State to take a big step forward in defending the pass under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
AthlonSports.com
Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday
We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
AthlonSports.com
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
AthlonSports.com
Arizona Cardinals Are Trading For A Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman This Monday
The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills have agreed to a trade this Monday afternoon. The Cardinals are acquiring an offensive lineman while the Bills are bolstering their draft picks. The Bills are trading offensive guard Cody Allen to the Cardinals. In exchange, Buffalo is getting a fifth-round pick in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Dillan Gibbons Makes Most of NIL with Big Man Big Heart Initiative
Dillan Gibbons didn’t enter Notre Dame with any dreams of changing the football landscape. Then he met Irish fan Timothy Donovan. It was after a home game at Notre Dame Stadium when Gibbons first saw Donovan in his wheelchair. The two made eye contact and Gibbons came over and gave the Irish fan his game gloves. Donovan has Charcot-Marie-Tooth — a disease that causes nerve damage in his arms and legs — and the brief meeting stuck with Gibbons.
AthlonSports.com
Money Talks: Name, Image and Likeness Raises the Stakes for Players and Schools Alike
As the football world focused its attention on the NFL Draft in late April, a headline-stealing report emerged: New USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were testing the limits of college football's new name, image and likeness policy, attempting to lure reigning Biletnikoff Award-winning wideout Jordan Addison of the Pittsburgh Panthers into the transfer portal and on to SoCal via a reportedly massive NIL enticement.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Saturday, Aug. 20)
It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are eight games on Saturday, Aug. 20. Four of the games will be running consecutively on NFL Network from 1 p.m. ET to late Saturday, although each game will also be available locally. And though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to when the real games take place.
AthlonSports.com
North Carolina Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
The 2021 campaign was supposed to be the breakout one for North Carolina. Sixteen starters returned from the 2020 Orange Bowl team including quarterback Sam Howell, who was considered a prime contender for the Heisman Trophy. But right from the start, a 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech, things did not go as planned. The Tar Heels never won more than two games in a row and finished the season at 6-7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Texans Nico Collins
Fantasy football managers are astutely aware that championship rosters are often built in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts. In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, one deep sleeper at the wide receiver position continued to impress. Outside of fellow wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Dameon Pierce most fantasy managers...
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Steelers Rookie George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens is getting a lot of hype and rave reviews from coaches, teammates, and Pittsburgh beat reporters in training camp. And the fantasy football community is starting to take notice. The second-round pick out of Georgia is the early favorite to win the team’s starting wide receiver role alongside Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.
AthlonSports.com
The Best Fantasy Football Sites in 2022
Nearly 75 million are expected to play fantasy football during the 2022 NFL season and all of those people have plenty of options of where to host their fantasy leagues. There are the traditional commissioner sites like Yahoo Sports or CBS and also some relatively new places like Sleeper. Picking which site to host your league is all about what you and your fantasy league are looking for; custom scoring, big payouts, great mobile APP, and easy-to-use software, there's a fantasy football site that fits whatever needs you are looking for.
AthlonSports.com
Major Pac-12 School Reportedly 'Initiated' Discussions With Big Ten In Chicago
The Pac-12 was blindsided when, earlier this year, it was announced USC and UCLA will be leaving the conference for the Big Ten. Now, other major Pac-12 schools may be trying to follow in the Bruins' and Trojans' footsteps. One of those schools is the University of Oregon. Oregon reportedly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury
The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
Oregon holds off Ottawa 78-76 in second game of Canadian tour
The Oregon men’s basketball team found itself in a dogfight worthy of any Pac-12 contest. In the second game of Oregon”s Canadian tour, the University of Ottawa battled the Ducks for the entire 40 minutes and had a last-second 55-footer go wide and Oregon came away with a 78-76 win over the Gee-Gees. Quincy Guerrier led the way with 18 points with Keeshawn Barthalemy scoring 11 and Kel-El Ware adding 10. South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Ottawa’s Guillaume Pépin led all scorers with 20 points. In all four quarters, the Ducks would go on...
Comments / 0