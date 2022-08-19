ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Carolina Panthers Officially Announce 2022 Starting Quarterback Decision

The Carolina Panthers have been conducting a quarterback competition ahead of the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have battled all preseason, but just one can be named starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield has won the job. The Carolina Panthers announced this Monday afternoon that Baker Mayfield will be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

A Los Angeles Chargers offense, stacked with elite talent, has another weapon fantasy football managers need to pay attention to in 2022. Los Angeles, who averaged the fourth most total yards per game (390.2) and the fifth most points per game (27.9), appear more potent this season. Third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for the second most passing yards (5,014) behind only Tom Brady, has dynamic playmakers in Keenan Allen, Mike Wiliams and Austin Ekeler.
LOS ANGELES, CA
College Football's Top 15 Defensive Back Units for 2022

The SEC takes the first three spots in the rankings for college football's best defensive backfields for the 2022 season. Alabama's pass defense should be improved this fall, with Georgia and Texas A&M not far behind Nick Saban's secondary. Iowa ranks No. 4, while we project Ohio State to take a big step forward in defending the pass under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday

We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dillan Gibbons Makes Most of NIL with Big Man Big Heart Initiative

Dillan Gibbons didn’t enter Notre Dame with any dreams of changing the football landscape. Then he met Irish fan Timothy Donovan. It was after a home game at Notre Dame Stadium when Gibbons first saw Donovan in his wheelchair. The two made eye contact and Gibbons came over and gave the Irish fan his game gloves. Donovan has Charcot-Marie-Tooth — a disease that causes nerve damage in his arms and legs — and the brief meeting stuck with Gibbons.
SPORTS
Money Talks: Name, Image and Likeness Raises the Stakes for Players and Schools Alike

As the football world focused its attention on the NFL Draft in late April, a headline-stealing report emerged: New USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were testing the limits of college football's new name, image and likeness policy, attempting to lure reigning Biletnikoff Award-winning wideout Jordan Addison of the Pittsburgh Panthers into the transfer portal and on to SoCal via a reportedly massive NIL enticement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Saturday, Aug. 20)

It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are eight games on Saturday, Aug. 20. Four of the games will be running consecutively on NFL Network from 1 p.m. ET to late Saturday, although each game will also be available locally. And though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to when the real games take place.
NFL
North Carolina Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

The 2021 campaign was supposed to be the breakout one for North Carolina. Sixteen starters returned from the 2020 Orange Bowl team including quarterback Sam Howell, who was considered a prime contender for the Heisman Trophy. But right from the start, a 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech, things did not go as planned. The Tar Heels never won more than two games in a row and finished the season at 6-7.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Texans Nico Collins

Fantasy football managers are astutely aware that championship rosters are often built in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts. In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, one deep sleeper at the wide receiver position continued to impress. Outside of fellow wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Dameon Pierce most fantasy managers...
HOUSTON, TX
Fantasy Football Sleeper Alert: Steelers Rookie George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens is getting a lot of hype and rave reviews from coaches, teammates, and Pittsburgh beat reporters in training camp. And the fantasy football community is starting to take notice. The second-round pick out of Georgia is the early favorite to win the team’s starting wide receiver role alongside Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Best Fantasy Football Sites in 2022

Nearly 75 million are expected to play fantasy football during the 2022 NFL season and all of those people have plenty of options of where to host their fantasy leagues. There are the traditional commissioner sites like Yahoo Sports or CBS and also some relatively new places like Sleeper. Picking which site to host your league is all about what you and your fantasy league are looking for; custom scoring, big payouts, great mobile APP, and easy-to-use software, there's a fantasy football site that fits whatever needs you are looking for.
NFL
New York Giants Rookie Reportedly Out For Season With Serious Knee Injury

The New York Giants were expecting big things out of rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers this upcoming season. Unfortunately, he's going to have to watch it from the sideline. Beavers, the rookie out of Cincinnati, has suffered a season-ending injury. Beavers tore his ACL during the Giants' preseason game on Sunday...
NFL
Oregon holds off Ottawa 78-76 in second game of Canadian tour

The Oregon men’s basketball team found itself in a dogfight worthy of any Pac-12 contest. In the second game of Oregon”s Canadian tour, the University of Ottawa battled the Ducks for the entire 40 minutes and had a last-second 55-footer go wide and Oregon came away with a 78-76 win over the Gee-Gees. Quincy Guerrier led the way with 18 points with Keeshawn Barthalemy scoring 11 and Kel-El Ware adding 10. South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Ottawa’s Guillaume Pépin led all scorers with 20 points. In all four quarters, the Ducks would go on...
EUGENE, OR

