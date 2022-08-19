Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.”

Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open.

The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance.

Iovine and Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, have donated more than $2.5 million to upgrade facilities and help open the campus.

The school says it has about 60 ninth graders, but has had difficulty recruiting older students to the academy.

The Iovine and Young Center Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Magnet offers hands-on problem-solving at a school powered by leading companies, and taught by experienced educators and professionals, according to the school’s website .

The curriculum has been adapted from the pair’s college academy at USC . It’s part of a new push in education for more career and technical training in schools.

For more information on the academy, head here .

