Destin Log

Destin party boat struck by lightning

Capt. Aaron Finkley with the Destin Princess party boat describes the lightning bolt that struck his craft while he and customers were fishing in the Gulf.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG

A Minute with Drexel: The bridges between the mountains

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I want to talk to you about “bridges.” Y’all know I was on vacation in the mountains last week. One of the prettiest sights I saw was this one… a sweet little bridge in the middle of God’s beautiful nature.
PENSACOLA, FL
Destin Log

Harbor Docks announces auction for 36th annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day

DESTIN — Harbor Docks Charities invites the community to join it for the 36th annual charity auction to be held at Harbor Docks downstairs. The auction will be Aug. 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and bidding starts at 7:30 p.m. for the live auction. A $20 cover charge includes food and a bidder number. Ted Corcoran, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, will host the festivities.
DESTIN, FL
TODAY.com

Watch: Lightning strikes as massive funnel cloud forms in Florida

A waterspout was caught on video during a storm in Destin, Florida. Meanwhile, more showers and thunderstorms are making their way through the mid-Mississippi River Valley with severe weather expected in the Southeast. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Aug. 17, 2022.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?

stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
BAGDAD, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Fighters flying Monday, Tuesday nights this week

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 40th Flight Test Squadron, 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron and 60th Fighter Squadron will conduct night flying operations in the area tonight, and Tuesday night, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. Residents may experience aircraft noise. The test unit aircraft will conduct...
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Fire Rescue respond to early morning garage fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning residential structure fire, Friday, Aug. 19, at the 8800 block of Burning Tree Road. According to ECFR, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from a two-story wood-framed structure. Further investigation revealed a fire in the garage. ECFR said they worked quickly, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

