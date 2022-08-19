Read full article on original website
Related
Destin Log
Destin party boat struck by lightning
Capt. Aaron Finkley with the Destin Princess party boat describes the lightning bolt that struck his craft while he and customers were fishing in the Gulf.
Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
Florida Scuba Diver Spears New State-Record Hogfish
Josh Summerville, 42, has been diving and spearing fish for a decade and a half. And on his day off from working as a dive master and boat captain at Panama City Diving center, he did what some folks would expect: he went diving with a couple buddies. Summerville and...
WATCH: Dozens of Sharks Lurk Near Fully Unaware Beachgoers in Terrifying Clip
Earlier this week, drone footage off the coast of Pensacola Beach, Florida captured dozens of sharks lurking in the ocean with numerous unaware beachgoers nearby. On Thursday, local news station and ABC affiliate WEAR-TV shared the shocking clip on its social media accounts. As the clip begins, viewers can see...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG
A Minute with Drexel: The bridges between the mountains
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I want to talk to you about “bridges.” Y’all know I was on vacation in the mountains last week. One of the prettiest sights I saw was this one… a sweet little bridge in the middle of God’s beautiful nature.
Destin Log
Harbor Docks announces auction for 36th annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day
DESTIN — Harbor Docks Charities invites the community to join it for the 36th annual charity auction to be held at Harbor Docks downstairs. The auction will be Aug. 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and bidding starts at 7:30 p.m. for the live auction. A $20 cover charge includes food and a bidder number. Ted Corcoran, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, will host the festivities.
TODAY.com
Watch: Lightning strikes as massive funnel cloud forms in Florida
A waterspout was caught on video during a storm in Destin, Florida. Meanwhile, more showers and thunderstorms are making their way through the mid-Mississippi River Valley with severe weather expected in the Southeast. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.Aug. 17, 2022.
Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks bring home a victory and a loss in 'first time under the lights'
Sporting blue and white, the Destin High Sharks took the football field Friday night in their first outing, a jamboree in Freeport, against the Vernon Yellowjackets and the Freeport Bulldogs. The Sharks split on the gridiron with a 19-6 win over Vernon in their first half, followed by a 28-0...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
Escambia Co. Fire and Rescue respond to two separate RV fires on Saturday
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to two separate RV fires. ECFR said on Saturday, the first fire occurred at 9:19 a.m., at the 1500 block of Tommy Street. E6 arrived on the scene to a working fire to a RV. ECFR said they brought the incident under […]
waltonso.org
TWO ARRESTED, INVESTIGATION ONGOING INTO INCIDENT ON MADGE LANE IN SANTA ROSA BEACH
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Two men have been arrested following an incident on Madge Lane in Santa Rosa Beach early Sunday morning. In the early morning hours of August 21st, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Madge Lane to a report of a fight where multiple people were injured.
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?
stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
niceville.com
Shalimar woman allegedly breaks into garden shop twice in under a month
SHALIMAR, Fla. — A Shalimar woman broke into a Shalimar garden shop—twice in less than a month– taking assorted plants, pots, and clippings, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Rice, 37, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one...
WEAR
Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
WJHG-TV
Caught on camera: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car vs. donut shop hit-and-run was all caught on camera. State troopers are actively searching for three suspects after a vehicle crashed into Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop in Panama City Beach. Caution tape wrapping around the shop marks off the area...
niceville.com
Fighters flying Monday, Tuesday nights this week
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 40th Flight Test Squadron, 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron and 60th Fighter Squadron will conduct night flying operations in the area tonight, and Tuesday night, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. Residents may experience aircraft noise. The test unit aircraft will conduct...
Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
Escambia County Fire Rescue respond to early morning garage fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning residential structure fire, Friday, Aug. 19, at the 8800 block of Burning Tree Road. According to ECFR, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from a two-story wood-framed structure. Further investigation revealed a fire in the garage. ECFR said they worked quickly, […]
Comments / 0