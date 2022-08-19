Read full article on original website
Related
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga
Volcon Raises $27.2M Via Debt Offering
Volcon Inc VLCN has signed a securities purchase agreement to issue an investor $27.2 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. The agreement also includes accompanying warrants to purchase approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $2.85. The initial conversion price will be $2.25...
Benzinga
Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT and raise its price target from $26.00 to $28.00. Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals are trading up 2.25% over the last 24 hours, at $18.14 per share. A move to $28.00 would account for a 54.36% increase from...
Benzinga
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of U, MOLN and AMPE
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Here's What To Watch For Vinco Ventures Stock After Trade Resumption And News Sends The Stock Soaring
On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re zeroed in on this week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. Many of Benzinga’s followers responded to say they’re focusing in on Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG. Vinco Ventures resumed trading on...
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Benzinga
Whirlpool: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whirlpool WHR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share. On Thursday, Whirlpool will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Marin Software MRIN shares increased by 44.0% to $2.52 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.2 million shares, which is 2638.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
Benzinga
Why MSP Recovery Is Trading Higher By Over 21%, Here Are 61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares surged 78% to $2.2399 as the stock continued to see momentum despite the company last week announcing it is not aware of any developments that would explain the recent surge. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC jumped 71.2% to $0.3673 after declining 8% on...
Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks
Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Dick's Sporting Goods's Earnings Outlook
Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dick's Sporting Goods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57. Dick's Sporting Goods bulls will hope to hear the company...
Sugarmade Expands Its Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Footprint
SugarRush a wholly owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD, has entered into a management services agreement (“MSA”) with Canndis, Inc., a California cannabis micro license holder based in Desert Hot Springs, California, providing for an expansion in the company’s manufacturing and distribution footprint. Canndis’ license covers delivery, manufacturing, distribution, and cultivation capabilities.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On
After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
Benzinga
Why Should Cannabis Investors Pay Attention To Germany? These Stocks Will Benefit From Imminent Legalization
With US federal legalization stalled and its near-term outcome uncertain, cannabis stocks are taking a hit. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic advised investors to turn their interest to Germany, or at least for now. "We suggest investors pay attention to Germany, as legalization there could result in the significant upside...
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 22, 2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
Recap Of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
Important Biotech Catalysts For August 22, 2022 - EoD Summary. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Insulet’s PODD Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Insulet shares traded in a range of $260.13 to $266.73 on day volume of 200.86 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 476.99 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $261.89.
Comments / 0