Benzinga

$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Volcon Raises $27.2M Via Debt Offering

Volcon Inc VLCN has signed a securities purchase agreement to issue an investor $27.2 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. The agreement also includes accompanying warrants to purchase approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $2.85. The initial conversion price will be $2.25...
Benzinga

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of U, MOLN and AMPE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Benzinga

Whirlpool: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whirlpool WHR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share. On Thursday, Whirlpool will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks

Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
Benzinga

Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring

NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Benzinga

Dick's Sporting Goods's Earnings Outlook

Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dick's Sporting Goods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57. Dick's Sporting Goods bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Sugarmade Expands Its Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Footprint

SugarRush a wholly owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD, has entered into a management services agreement (“MSA”) with Canndis, Inc., a California cannabis micro license holder based in Desert Hot Springs, California, providing for an expansion in the company’s manufacturing and distribution footprint. Canndis’ license covers delivery, manufacturing, distribution, and cultivation capabilities.
Benzinga

Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Benzinga

Here's A Dividend Stock Both Warren Buffett And George Soros Agree On

After tirelessly analyzing Warren Buffett, George Soros and Steven Cohen’s 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we've gained a better understanding of the investment strategies they've adopted and the construction of their hedge funds portfolios. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is currently trading the most positions when...
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 22, 2022

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Insulet's PODD Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Insulet shares traded in a range of $260.13 to $266.73 on day volume of 200.86 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 476.99 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $261.89.
Benzinga

Recap Of Monday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary

Important Biotech Catalysts For August 22, 2022 - EoD Summary. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Insulet’s PODD Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Insulet shares traded in a range of $260.13 to $266.73 on day volume of 200.86 thousand shares versus three months average volume of 476.99 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $261.89.
