Fans Choose BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music
BLACKPINK‘s new single “Pink Venom” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 19) on Billboard, choosing the group’s latest track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Pink Venom” brought in more than 85% of the vote, beating out new music by Demi Lovato, Panic! At the Disco, Zedd, Maren Morris & BEAUZ and more. The song — which dropped on Friday along with a music video — is the lead single from BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album, Born Pink, due out Sept. 16. “Pink Venom” shows off the four-piece K-pop group’s genre-bending...
Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz for Hot 100 No. 1 Hit ‘Super Freaky Girl’: ‘You Did It’
Nicki Minaj had a lot to celebrate on Monday (Aug. 22) as her infectious new single “Super Freaky Girl” skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving the rapper her first Hot 100 No. 1 as an unaccompanied artist and her third overall. Upon hearing the exciting news, Minaj took to social media to thank her fans, affectionately called the Barbz. “You did it barbz. You did it. I love you so much. like so so SO much. Thank you,” she captioned a screenshot of her accomplishment. “You did it,” she simply wrote on Twitter along with a teary-eyed emoji. You did...
Chloe x Halle Talk Upcoming Solo Music & ‘Breaking Free’ From Expectations
Though Chloe x Halle are taking a break from their joint music ventures, the sister duo teamed up for an interview with Essence — published on Monday (Aug. 22) — to discuss what’s to come of their solo music endeavors, and provided updates on their futures. Chloe spoke at length about her yet-to-be-titled solo album, and shared what it will discuss thematically, as well as how it fits into the context of her personal life. (Currently, she’s released three solo singles — “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me” and “Surprise.”) “It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me...
Nicki Minaj Scores First Streaming Songs Chart No. 1 Since ‘Anaconda’
Nicki Minaj returns to No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the first time since 2014, as “Super Freaky Girl” bows atop the Aug. 27-dated survey. In the Aug. 12-18 tracking week, “Girl” earned 21.1 million official U.S. streams, according to Luminate. It’s Minaj’s first No. 1 debut on Streaming Songs, which began in 2013, and her second leader overall, following the three-week reign of “Anaconda” in 2014. Between “Anaconda” and “Girl,” Minaj had accumulated six top fives and 13 top 10s on Streaming Songs, including two No. 2s: “Only,” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, in 2014, and “Do We...
Jennifer Lopez Gets Warm Welcome Into the Affleck Family From Casey Affleck: ‘Good Things Are Worth Waiting For’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held a second wedding celebration over the weekend, and the singer-actress is receiving and outpouring of love from fans and her newly minted family members alike. Affleck’s younger brother Casey gave his new sister-in-law his congratulations via Instagram, and included a sweet throwback image of himself alongside the couple during the 2000s when they first dated. “Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” Casey captioned the photo, shared Sunday (Aug. 21). “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding....
Rod Wave’s ‘Beautiful Mind’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart
Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind bows atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 27), scoring the rapper his second No. 1 album. The set enters with 115,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 18, according to Luminate. He previously topped the list with his last release, SoulFly, which opened at No. 1 on the chart dated April 10, 2021. Also in the new top 10 of the Billboard 200, Megan Thee Stallion scores her fifth top 10, all earned consecutively, as Traumazine starts at No. 4. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the...
Selena Gomez & Little Sister Share Adorable Video From Olivia Rodrigo Concert: Watch
A sweet moment between Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie was captured on camera at one of Olivia Rodrigo‘s concerts. The singer and Only Murders in the Building star posted the clip from the show on TikTok Friday night (Aug. 19). “I just can’t imagine how you could be so OK now that I’m gone,” the sisters sang to each other before leaning in for a heartfelt hug at one of Rodrigo’s Sour Tour stops. In the cute “Drivers License” sing-along video, Gomez even sported some official Olivia Rodrigo tour merch: a Sour Tour bucket hat. Rodrigo’s tour wrapped in July, and she was...
Ben Farrell, Garth Brooks’ Longtime Concert Promoter, Dies at 76
Nashville-based concert promoter Ben Farrell, who worked with superstars Elvis Presley, Elton John and Garth Brooks — whose shows he promoted for the last 33 years — died Aug. 10 at age 76 of unknown causes. “I love Ben Farrell,” said Brooks in a statement. “And like Chris...
Britney Spears Dances In the Studio As Her Collab With Elton John ‘Hold Me Closer’ Get A Release Date | Billboard News
Spears rocked high heels and red lingerie for the clip while dancing to Portugal. The Man’s 2017 hit and Elton John reveals that his and Brit’s highly anticipated collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ will be out this Friday.
Bebe Rexha Joins ITZY’s Yeji & Ryujin for Surprise ‘Break My Heart Myself’ Performance at KCON 2022
Bebe Rexha made her KCON debut on Saturday (Aug. 20), joining ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin for a special performance of her 2021 song “Break My Heart Myself.” The exciting team-up took went down during the opening concert of America’s biggest K-pop festival, which is taking place this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. Dressed in all black, Rexha strutted onto the stage during ITZY’s set and performed the ultra-personal track alongside Yeji and Ryujin, drawing thunderous applause from the packed crowd. “I love you, ITZY!” Rexha shouted to the audience while embracing her collaborators. In early June, ITZY’s...
Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & More Future Superstars Who Performed on the Pre-Show at the MTV Video Music Awards
Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy all probably have mixed feelings about being asked to perform on the VMAs’ pre-show rather than the main telecast: They’re glad to be invited at all, of course, but also perhaps at least a little disappointed not to be on the main stage. (The bookings for this year’s pre-show were announced on Friday Aug. 19. The show will be held Sunday Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.)
Emilia, Myke Towers & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!
Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music. This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was charged with girl-power anthems, including Ptazeta and Villano Antillano’s “Mujerón,” a track by women for women. Loosely translated to “too much woman,” the trap-perreo is an ode to badass girls who are independent and confident and date on their own terms. Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia is also feeling ultra-empowered in her hip-hop track “La Chain,” on which she declares, “Don’t talk about me if...
Demi Lovato Calls Having Kids ‘Really Important to Me’: ‘It’s the Substance of Life’
Demi Lovato opened up about her desire to have a family on Monday (Aug. 22) in a new interview. The topic came up during the singer’s chat with Entertainment Tonight while promoting their brand-new album Holy Fvck. “My bucket list doesn’t include things like jumping out of a plane ’cause I’ve already done that,” she said. “Things like having a family is really important to me…It’s the substance of life.” Lovato went on to reflect on the journey they’ve taken over the last nearly 15 years in the spotlight, saying, “I’ve been through a lot, you know, and I’m really proud of myself....
Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Just Playing Around in the Studio’ With ‘Feel It Still’ Dance Video
Another Britney Spears dance video arrived this weekend, straight from the studio to Instagram. Spears rocked high heels and red lingerie for the clip while dancing to Portugal. The Man‘s 2017 hit “Feel It Still” — with plenty of attitude and hair flips. “Just playing around in the studio!!!” she playfully captioned her dance video on Saturday (Aug. 20). Many fans were simply delighted to see the clip, while others suggested in the comments that they’d already seen this dance video — or a similar one — in the past. Either way, new music from Spears is on the horizon: Aug. 26 brings “Hold Me Closer,” the pop star and Elton John‘s revamp of the 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer.” “Hold Me Closer” will be Spears’ official return to music since her 13-year conservatorship ended. Watch Spears’ “Feel It Still” dance routine below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) More from BillboardDemi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jutes: 'I'm Just So Grateful I Get to Call You Mine'AHA! Coldplay Cover 'Running Up That Hill,' ABBA With Comedian Steve CooganCamila Cabello Joins Hans Zimmer for 'Frozen Planet II' Song 'Take Me Back Home'
Tony de Vit, Late British DJ and Producer, to be Honored With Blue Plaque
Tony de Vit, the late hard house specialist, will be remembered with a blue plaque in his hometown Birmingham — marking the first time a DJ has ever received the honor. De Vit died in 1998, at the age of 40 and at the very peak of his game. During his lifetime, de Vit carved out a niche as as one of the go-to DJs for harder-edged house sets. His reputation was confirmed in 2011, when Mixmag’s “Greatest DJ Of All Time” poll ranked him at No. 9. The blue plaque, which the Birmingham Civic Society commissions, is said to recognize an individual...
Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID-19: ‘I’d Rather Be Playing Drums’
Travis Barker is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 19) to share the news, writing alongside a photo of himself jamming on the floor with some drumsticks, “Covid sucks [angry face emoji] I’d rather be playing drums.” See the photo here. Just last week, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that Barker will return to his Mainstream Sellout tour for the remaining concert dates despite the drummer’s broken thumb. “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” MGK wrote on his...
Maná’s ‘Revolución de Amor’ Turns 20: All the Songs on the Album, Ranked (Critics’ Picks)
Maná‘s Revolución de Amor was exactly that: an album that conquered and revolutionized with a resounding message of love. Released Aug. 20, 2002, the seminal album — packed with poignant lyrics and songs now turned rock en español anthems — celebrates its 20th anniversary.
