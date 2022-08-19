SEVENTEEN Turns Up the Heat in ‘Hot’ Performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: Watch

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Starr Bowenbank
SEVENTEEN is showing off what it’s capable of, this time, with a live performance on the late-night circuit. The K-pop group took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (Aug. 18) to perform their fiery track “Hot.”

The performance featured 12 of the group’s 13 members against a blazing sun backdrop, wearing matching red and black ensembles to fit the theme of the song. The group expertly performed the track’s choreography, which chilled out to a smooth groove by the chorus’ arrival, in which the members sang in unison: “Drop it like hot, hot, hot (oh, 지금 feelin’ so hot)/ Yeah, I’m runnin’ too hot, hot, hot, hot (boom-brr-boom-boom).”

“Hot” was released as the second single from SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album, Face the Sun . The LP charted at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 , while the single peaked at No. 50 on the Global Excl. US chart.

SEVENTEEN’s performance on Kimmel was short a member. The K- pop group’s management company Pleas Entertainment revealed Wednesday that Dino had contracted COVID-19 , and as a result, was sitting out the late-night appearance.

“DINO took a PCR test in Los Angeles on Aug. 16 (PT) and was confirmed with COVID-19,” the company’s Aug. 17 statement reads. “He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat and has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment, away from the other members.”

The other SEVENTEEN members all took PCR tests out of an abundance of caution, and have all tested negative for COVID-19. In light of Dino contracting coronavirus , the forthcoming concert at Houston’s Toyota Center on Aug. 20 will also proceed without him. The rapper also skipped SEVENTEEN’s Aug. 17 concert in Los Angeles.

Watch SEVENTEEN perform “Hot” on Kimmel below.

