Public Health

How RV's Made a Comeback During the Pandemic

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

When the pandemic forced many to find creative travel alternatives, many looked to recreational vehicles as a fun, safe way to get outdoors. Ed Unger III, the regional director at Campers Inn RV, joined Cheddar News to discuss how his dealership adapted to the surge in interest during the pandemic.

