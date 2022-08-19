Winnebago Reports Record Earnings Despite Expected Impact of Revenge Travel

The Points Guy released its annual ranking of the Top 10 best airlines in the United States, and Delta ranks No. 1 for the fourth year in a row. Nick Ewen, director of content at The Points Guy, joined Cheddar News to explain why. “They were generally very reliable,” he said. “They did not involuntarily bump many passengers during the year at all. And they also have a really lucrative travel experience with their Sky Club lounges as well as their frequent flyer program. So it was really consistency across the board that pushed Delta into the top spot.” Check out the video to learn how Spirit, Allegiant, JetBlue and other airlines fared.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 HOURS AGO