Revenge Travel: RV industry booms

As pandemic pressures forced travelers to consider different ways to enjoy their summer vacation, one industry saw a big boost. RVing benefited from the newfound love of the American road trip, and Winnebago Industries is reaping the rewards. Bryan Hughes, CFO of Winnebago Industries, spoke to Cheddar New about the company's big Q3 earnings report. The company specializing in recreational vehicles and marine products announced $1.5 billion in revenue along with a 50 percent increase in its dividend. "I think there's some stickiness to the outdoors when people experience that with family and friends, they want to go back and pursue it further," Hughes said about why the industry saw continued success despite reopenings and the trend of revenge travel.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO