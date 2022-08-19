Read full article on original website
PWMania
Trish Stratus Returning to WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed for Monday’s live RAW. RAW will be broadcast live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada’s Scotiabank Arena on Monday. This is Trish’s hometown, but it’s unclear what she will be doing specifically that evening. As previously mentioned, Stratus was...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Regrets Letting Vince McMahon Purchase Famous Pro Wrestling Library So Easily
During a recent appearance on the "Ariel Helwani Show," NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about his regrets about not getting more involved in the sale of WCW. Vince McMahon's then-WWF acquired select WCW assets in March 2001, including intellectual property, some performers' contracts, and the promotion's video library. "I do...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Makes Prediction About AEW’s Future
All Elite Wrestling will be just fine. The former WCW and WWE executive spoke about the future of AEW and how the company will be received by a new television regime following the merger of Time Warner and Discovery back in April. “I’m probably more convinced than most anybody that’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Independent Wrestling Star Arrests Ronda Rousey On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was once again arrested on WWE television this past Friday. The former UFC Champion has refused to pay a fine recently levied against her and Rousey attempted to hijack "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday. General Manager Adam Pearce sent security after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rousey made quick work of the gang of officials, leading to Pearce sending two "officers" to arrest Rousey.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Gets Physical With Top Raw Stable At WWE House Show
WWE has spent the last couple of days touring around Canada. During this time, we've seen Canadian stars like Sami Zayn have the crowd rally behind them, including Kevin Owens making a special appearance after "SmackDown" went off the air. The Canadian star power doesn't end there though, as last night at a house show, ahead of her scheduled Monday Night "Raw" appearance, WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, made a special appearance.
wrestlinginc.com
Brian Gewirtz Gives Insight Into Why Triple H Beat Booker T At WWE WrestleMania
Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has provided insight as to why Triple H beat Booker T to retain the World Heavyweight Championship during WrestleMania 19. "This is one of those things where it was certainly considered," Gewirtz said on 1140 AM. "I can say I was definitely a proponent of it because from a storyline standpoint, Booker is the underdog of that match and Triple H is the big bad. After going through this whole build-up to it, it's a satisfying pay off to see the hero defeat the villain in that particular case."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
PWMania
Several WWE RAW Spoilers: Another Return Set, Segment Revealed and More
The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be attending RAW. The plan for Phoenix tonight is for her to confront The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. Bayley vs....
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/22/22)
The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will appear on tonight’s show. Edge will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, but it is currently unknown what Stratus will be doing.
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Reigns & McIntyre go face-to-face
On last night's SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre went face-to-face ahead of Clash at the Castle. The segment broke down into a brawl after McIntyre challenged Reigns to fight him. With The Usos not in Canada for the episode, McIntyre got the upper hand and was going to hit a Claymore on Reigns. But "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn stepped in and took the bullet for Reigns instead. Reigns then went for a spear, but McIntyre recovered and still was able to drop Reigns with a Claymore. The show ended with McIntyre posing with both of Reigns' title belts.
PWMania
AEW Tag Team Repackaged and Former WWE Star Debuts at Dark Tapings
The team that was previously known as Bear Country has been repackaged. JT Davidson will now serve as their manager, and they will go by the name The Iron Savages. Below are photos showing their new look. Former WWE star Westin Blake also made his debut at today’s tapings. He...
wrestlinginc.com
Titus O'Neil Reveals What He Thinks Triple H Will Do Similarly To Vince McMahon
Titus O'Neil has an interesting history with WWE. Despite his committed efforts to raising awareness for WWE's charitable efforts, the former tag team champion is rarely used on TV. Back in 2016, the big man was even suspended by WWE after tugging on then CEO Vince McMahon's suit jacket at the end of a "Raw" segment. With that in mind, O'Neil recently spoke with TMZ about his thoughts on Vince McMahon's retirement and the corporate shuffling that has followed.
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker Appears To Take Shots At Debuting WWE Act On AEW Rampage
Earlier this week, AEW announced that at All Out, Thunder Rosa would defend her AEW Women's World Championship against her ThunderStorm tag team partner, Toni Storm. One AEW talent, however, didn't exactly support this announcement, and on last night's "AEW Rampage," Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, let her distaste be known — while also taking a not-so-subtle dig at the competition.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Tells Former AEW Star 'Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting You'
Former AEW wrestler and Dark Order member Stu Grayson may have been known as Player Dos at one time in his career, but he's proven time and time again that he's second to none in the ring. Many have expressed this sentiment over the years, but Eddie Kingston is the latest to sing his praises.
AEW's All Out Main Event... | Tim & Joel Pod
- CM Punk vs Mox Bumped From All Out? Main Event in Question?. - Ronda Rousey Gets Arrested on SmackDown... again. - RAW's in Toronto this week...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett No Longer Working for WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett has left WWE. According to PWInsider, Jarrett left his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Though it has been assumed that he finished last Friday, this is not entirely certain. In 2019, Jarrett was hired to work as a producer, and he...
411mania.com
Booker T Weighs In On CM Punk & AEW Situation: ‘I Feel Like AEW Is Off Track’
There have been reports of backstage tension in AEW regarding CM Punk, and Booker T weighed in on the matter in a recent podcast. As was reported on Thursday, Punk’s shot at Hangman Page was reportedly not scripted and the AEW World Champion has been said to have been delivering a “receipt” after Page referenced Punk’s issues with Colt Cabana during their feud. Booker talked about the matter on the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:
PWMania
Updates on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament, Triple H Comments
The tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions is nearing its conclusion. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won over Sonya Deville and Natalya to advance on Friday night’s 1200th SmackDown episode. According to a statement made by WWE earlier in the day, Dolin and Jayne are taking the place of injured Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the tournament.
