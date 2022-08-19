Read full article on original website
Google launches a major change to Gmail
Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
This tool lets you find out for yourself how much Big Tech is snooping on you
Companies like Meta and TikTok use JavaScript to track virtually everything you do in-app. "Deposit Photos"Brace yourselves: The list isn't even all that exhaustive.
Krikey Accelerates Development Of Its New Web3 Metaverse Game With UserTesting
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that augmented reality NFT gaming startup, Krikey, has utilized UserTesting to help develop its newly launched project SolarPups. SolarPups is a new Web3 game built on the Flow blockchain. Krikey turned to the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to query customers for nearly every aspect of the game including sketches of the SolarPups’ eyes, fur, tail and toe beans, as well as the website and game functionality. Knowing how customers feel about product concepts before launching development cycles can help companies develop products that bring joy to consumers. Leveraging human insight across the product development process paid off for SolarPups with a sold-out pre-sale of 200 NFT dogs within hours of launch. UserTesting will be buying their first NFTs, a custom litter of blue UserTesting SolarPups, and gifting them internally to employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005513/en/ Krikey Tapped UserTesting in the Development of SolarPups (Graphic: Business Wire)
BeReal Nears Eight Million Daily Active Users, Climbs App Store Charts
A new social media craze is steadily captivating more and more of the digital world. Positioned as the antithesis of Instagram, BeReal reportedly pulled 7.9 million daily active users in July. Recent figures from The Information mark a 295% user increase from January and a 78,900% jump from March 2021. The app’s recent boost in popularity has allowed it to crawl into the App Store top 10 while raising $600 million in funding.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
WhatsApp: Know when someone reads your message in the group chat
It can get frustrating when planning an event or discussing an important issue in a group chat, but people are not contributing. Unlike private chats which tick blue to indicate the other person has read your message, this feature does not work quite as well in group chats. So, if you are just curious or looking to start a righteous fight over people ignoring your messages, here are some tricks you could use.
MoviePass beta launches September 5 with three tiers starting at $10 per month
What just happened? The company that refuses to die, MoviePass, recently updated its website with a countdown timer and a set of FAQs that outline the details of its newly revamped MoviePass 2.0. Among other things, the service will launch in a somewhat beta format with limited participants. Starting this...
Citizen science survey finds 70% of branded litter traced to a dozen companies
A dozen companies are responsible for 70% of the branded packaging pollution found on UK beaches and the environment, charity Surfers Against Sewage has said.Almost 4,000 citizen science volunteers across the UK collected litter along 13,000 miles of coasts, countryside, streets, rivers and green spaces over the past 12 months, producing data for the annual report into packaging pollution by the ocean conservation charity.The report found that 12 companies, led by Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and McDonalds and including other major drinks and snack brand companies, are responsible for most of the packaging carrying branding.It also found that nearly half of the...
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
Apple adds new charts to Podcasts tracking subscription shows & channels
Apple has added two new charts to its Apple Podcasts platform that track both subscription-based podcasts and subscription podcast channels. The Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels are now available to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia who are running iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, or macOS 12.5 or later.
Research: Will reducing US inflation from 8.3% to 2% compare to Bitcoin and Ethereum?
Inflation is one of the most important global topics of 2022, with the U.S. hitting 8.3%, the UK as high as 10.1%, and countries such as Turkey seeing figures as high as 79.6%. These figures are well beyond the target rate of 2% inflation by the major central banks. Central...
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
ByBit report claims Solana had strong network growth in Q2 on the back of GameFi, DAOs
According to a 32-page report issued by ByBit, the Solana ecosystem saw strong growth in the second quarter of 2022 due to the strong performance of GameFi and DAOs. There was an increase in DAO activity, continued volatility in NFT markets, strong interaction with GameFi, and a decline in DeFi market share during the quarter.
Adobe Premiere Rush vs. iMovie: Which Mobile Video Editing App Is Better?
Even if you aren’t a professional filmmaker, you might want to dabble in video content at some point. Many social media platforms, including Instagram, are shifting in this direction. Editing videos can help you grow an audience on social media. But even if you aren’t particularly active on these...
NEAR Rainbow Bridge defends weekend attack costing hacker 5 ETH
CEO of Aurora Labs, Alex Shevchenko, announced Monday that the NEAR-ETH Rainbow Bridge defended an attack over the weekend resulting in the hacker losing 5ETH. Shevchenko claimed that the attack was “mitigated automatically within 31 seconds,” showcasing a highly effective defense mechanism to protect users’ funds within the bridge.
YouTube launches a dedicated podcasts homepage for US users
According to a report by 9to5Google, the dedicated podcast page YouTube.com/podcasts went live sometime last month and is now linked, at least for some users, on YouTube’s existing Explore page alongside other top destinations like Gaming, Sports, Learning, Fashion and others. It did not appear in the website’s sidebar navigation, however.
China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole.
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
