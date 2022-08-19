SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that augmented reality NFT gaming startup, Krikey, has utilized UserTesting to help develop its newly launched project SolarPups. SolarPups is a new Web3 game built on the Flow blockchain. Krikey turned to the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to query customers for nearly every aspect of the game including sketches of the SolarPups’ eyes, fur, tail and toe beans, as well as the website and game functionality. Knowing how customers feel about product concepts before launching development cycles can help companies develop products that bring joy to consumers. Leveraging human insight across the product development process paid off for SolarPups with a sold-out pre-sale of 200 NFT dogs within hours of launch. UserTesting will be buying their first NFTs, a custom litter of blue UserTesting SolarPups, and gifting them internally to employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005513/en/ Krikey Tapped UserTesting in the Development of SolarPups (Graphic: Business Wire)

