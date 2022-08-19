ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Back to school means bus stop safety

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeTV0_0hNUpYXg00

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s almost time for kids to head back to the bus stop, and back to class, which means drivers need to be on alert.

Back-to-school season means more school buses will be back out on the roads.

“When the red lights are on and the stop stick is out, you are to stop. When the yellow lights come on, that gives you a fair warning the red lights are to come on. You shouldn’t make a decision on whether to stop or not. The decision should be to stop.” school resource officer, Gina Kotowski, says.

A decision that could be a matter of life or death. It’s something Gina Kotowski sees every day as a school resource officer.

“You need to stop within 10 feet of that stop sign. Children step off the bus, sometimes they’re disoriented, they don’t know where they are going. Sometimes you can’t see a child. Some of these children are five years old, six years old. They’re looking for their parents, they’re getting off. They might not be at the right stop, they might not have gotten off at the right stop,” Kotowski explains.

Crestwood School Board names acting superintendent

She says when she is in a marked car, she doesn’t see many violations. But, when she’s off duty, she sees people not stopping for school buses too often.

“I absolutely wish we could be everywhere. I wish a marked police car could sit at every corner, at every stop. It’s just not possible,” Kotowski stated.

What can you do? Take a good look, and get the description of the car and driver along with a license plate number if you can.

“Call the police department. See how we can help. We can probably help you more than Facebook could so if you want the facts and information, we will be more than happy to file citations on behalf of these children,” Kotowski said.

An important lesson, protecting the children of NEPA.

Beginning August 29, Eyewitness News will have a special joint reporting project with the Times Leader called “Back to School” where we feature stories for parents, students, and teachers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: The lesson of the 'Kids for Cash' judgment

Some debts simply can’t be paid in money. From 2003 to 2008, two Luzerne County judges used children as a commodity. When juveniles appeared before Michael Conahan and Mark Ciavarella, a large number were quickly found to be delinquent and handed over to facilities that made their money through such placements — PA Child Care and Western PA Child Care.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Governor Wolf visits Scranton students in ‘STEMM’ program

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf stopped in Scranton Monday to tour the district’s brand new STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Medicine) Facility in the Scranton High School’s former library.  He was joined by State Representatives, State Senators, Mayor Cognetti, and others. While he was there he talked about the historic amount of money he […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Inaugural back-to-school resource fair

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Families are gearing up to send their kids back to school, and on Friday evening, a special event was held in Luzerne County to help make the process easier for them. Classes will soon be in session in schools across our area. As families navigate this busy time, some non-profits in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Luzerne County, PA
Traffic
Dallas, PA
Education
County
Luzerne County, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Education
WBRE

A day of appreciation for veterans in Lackawanna County

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Saturday night, a faith-based community in Lackawanna County gathered to say “thank you” to our veterans in a special way. Our heroes deserve recognition not just on veterans day but every day. It’s why a worship community came together to throw an end-of-summer soiree centered around gratitude. Patriotic songs performed by […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Training police for active shooter in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As area school districts prepare to resume classes, they are taking steps to keep their students and staff safe. A spat of mass school shootings across the country, the most recent at an elementary school in Uvalde Texas has school officials and police in our region examining or in some cases […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gunshot victim on way to hospital in Carbondale

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to Macintosh Drive for a reported gunshot victim. According to PSP one man was shot in the chest and is en route to the hospital for his injuries. There is no word yet on how the gunshot wound was inflicted. This is […]
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Back To School#Crestwood School Board
visitluzernecounty.com

Train Excursions at Steamtown

Train rides are returning to Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) beginning Saturday, May 14, 2022 and coinciding with National Train Day. The Steamtown rail experience varies from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day trips through the Poconos. Short train rides, the Scranton Limited and Caboose Experience, will begin on Saturday, May 14th. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 28th to Jessup, PA allowing visitors to experience the annual Saint Ubaldo Day “Running of the Saints” (La Corsa dei Ceri).
JESSUP, PA
WBRE

Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Newswatch 16

Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

On track with amazing dirt bike rider Julian

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In this weeks Here’s to You Kid’ we introduce you to a young man who has nerves of steel. He’s a dirt bike rider and while some kids are out on their pedal bikes Julian Labenski is hitting the throttle on the dirt track competing. Nine-year-old Julian Labenski from […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-22

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 22, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct paving on PA 33 South between Lehighton Exit and Saylorsburg Exit spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 23 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
BUnow

BU student found dead early Saturday morning

This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Search for missing Quakertown man

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing man from Quakertown that has ties to Plains Township. According to Quakertown Borough Police Department, on Thursday, August 11, Adam Smith went missing from 134 E. Broad Street in Quakertown. Investigators believe Smith was last seen at 1:28 p.m. on August 11 in […]
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WBRE

Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Wyoming County joins ‘LETI’ program to help with substance abuse

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Wyoming County is the latest to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative or LETI Program. The program was launched by Attorney General Josh Shapiro along with law enforcement agencies. “They’ll have the opportunity to come forward without repercussions and get the help that they need, you can’t arrest your way out […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pittston's Ultimate Tomato Run

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Annual Pittston Tomato Festival is happening this weekend, and there are both old and new festivities. The 23rd annual festival run, called the Ultimate Tomato Run, took place Saturday. The 5K race benefits both Miles for Michael, which helps families dealing with cancer, and Pittston's...
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy