Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Related
KWTX
‘I feel like I just won the lottery:’ Belton resident explains unique hobby
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Belton resident spends his mornings and lunch breaks trying to find treasures hidden along Central Texas shorelines and public parks. David Doughty finds rings, antique coins and jewelry by using his metal detector. “I like to just mind my own business and kind of get...
fox44news.com
‘Battle of the Badges’ returns to McLennan County
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in partnership with Carter BloodCare, is back to battle it out with local first responders in the annual Battle of the Badges!. The department says this is a friendly competition between the Waco Police, Waco Fire, and McLennan County Sheriff’s...
KWTX
8-year-old Central Texan helping endangered pandas for her birthday
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Bella Zapata’s grandparents gave her a book about pandas and ever since she’s been hooked and reading it over and over again. Pandas are the soon-to-be 9-year-old’s favorite animal and she loves watching YouTube videos of baby ones. For her birthday this year,...
KWTX
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
KWTX
Waco firefighters refresh swift water rescue skills as region receives heavy rain
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Some areas across Central Texas, especially low-lying areas, are seeing water on the roads and it’s creating hazards. Officials warn you could be caught off guard by flooding or water quickly moving across our roads. “People underestimate the power of water, especially when it’s moving, what...
KWTX
VOTE: Week 1 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 1 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groundkeepers Do More Work Maintaining Central Texas Cemeteries Amid Extreme Heat
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer is affecting the final resting place of our loved ones. It has caused the earth to dry out moving headstones, and cemetery groundskeepers are having to make adjustments to keep everything in order. “The dryness...
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
fox44news.com
Benefit concert pays tribute to Classie Ballou
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — A local music artist who recently lost his life was remembered Sunday with friends, family, and fans. Hundreds of Classie Ballou fans went to the Backyard to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his time as a musician in Waco. Nearly ten artists...
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Affidavit: Dogs abandoned by Waco man left in home in 101 degrees
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Villareal, 47, faces charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case involving 17 dogs rescued from a home. Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
KWTX
Waco expert weighs in on viral TikTok video about active shooter safety
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A mom’s TikTok has gone viral after she made a video talking to her son about what to do if there is an active shooter situation at school. Oklahoma mom Cassie Walton’s TikTok video has more than a million reactions and thousands of comments and shares.
KWTX
‘Rise ‘N Grind’ gaming tournament brings players from all over the world to Waco for Super Smash Bros themed competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - People from all over the world congregated at the Waco Convention Center for the first annual Rise ‘N Grind Super Smash Bros gaming tournament. These E-SPORTS events give players a chance to interact with other players, in the real world, while competitively playing their favorite video games.
Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide
Two victims were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.
KWTX
Deadly crash leaving two dead
Lorena, Texas (KWTX) - Deadly crash leaves at least two dead. This happened around 4 a.m. this morning going North on I-35 between exit 324 and 325. There were two 18 wheelers involved and a motorcycle. No updates at this time.
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
fox44news.com
One victim in fatal Lorena three-vehicle accident identified
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are dead and two more are injured in a three-vehicle accident in Lorena. Lorena Police Department Chief Tom Dickson tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday, the department was notified of a crash on Interstate 35 near Mile Marker #324. Two people inside of a 2012 Ford pickup truck were traveling northbound on I-35 – when the pickup struck the back of an 18-wheeler and was disabled in the main traffic lane.
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment
Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark. If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League...
Comments / 1