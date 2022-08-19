ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 1

Related
North Carolina Health News

New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
Technician Online

First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina

On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
WITN

NCDHHS: Uninsured patients can still get COVID-19 treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Providers can continue treating uninsured patients with a monoclonal antibody after the product went on the commercial market last week. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says uninsured patients can still be treated with bebtelovimab. The DHHS says that during the COVID-19 response,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Volunteers#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19#Caree
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say North Carolina Unemployment Higher Than 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted July 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent, according to a news release. Officials say the state’s unemployment rate decreased 1.5...
ECONOMY
FOX8 News

When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come.  However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet.  When do we see the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Richmond County Daily Journal

Second deer in NC tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy