ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Comments / 0

Related
Star 93.9

Gene LeBell, Inspiration For Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Character, Dies at 89

Actor, stuntman, professional wrestler, and mixed martial artist Gene LeBell died in his sleep earlier this week at the age of 89. While not really a household name, LeBell lived a fascinating life. He was the referee for the famous boxer versus wrestler match between Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki. He got into a notorious altercation with actor Steven Seagal which, according to legend, ended with Seagal unconscious or worse. And he was once tried (although not convicted) on a murder charge. (A related conviction as an accessory to this same murder was later overturned on appeal.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Star 93.9

How Old Is Isabelle Fuhrman Today?

Starring Fuhrman as the titular orphan, Orphan: First Kill serves as a prequel to the 2009 horror film Orphan. According to IMDb, the film follows Esther — a murderous woman who suffers from hypopituitarism, a hormonal disorder that stunts physical growth — after she escapes from a psychiatric facility in Europe and impersonates the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Alexis Bledel
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
Star 93.9

Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date

A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Star 93.9

Sober Daughter Slammed for Banning Alcohol From Parents’ 50th Wedding Anniversary

A woman who is organizing her parents' 50th wedding anniversary is refusing to serve alcohol at the soiree because she doesn't drink. "So far, 40 people have RSVPed yes. I am paying for everything, including the food/drinks. My parents have not been super involved with planning, since I offered to do all the work," the woman wrote via Reddit, according to The Mirror.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Star 93.9

Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mad Men#Us Weekly#Amc#The Bowery Hotel
Star 93.9

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Getting a New Spinoff Movie

Ferris Bueller wasn’t the only one to take a day off. (Apparently.) Almost 40 years after the iconic ’80s teen hero appeared in John Hughes’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the film is getting a spinoff. My first assumption when I heard that news was that someone had convinced Matthew Broderick to reprise his role as Ferris for some kind of legacyquel about a middle-aged Bueller (“Bueller...? Bueller?”) dealing with his own teenage children, a concept that someone has to have pitched around Hollywood at some point.
MOVIES
Star 93.9

Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’

Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
TV & VIDEOS
Star 93.9

Is This Immigration Lawyer the Real-Life Elle Woods?

Meet Kathleen Martinez, the real-life Elle Woods living her Legally Blonde dream. Martinez dreamed of building her own brand while simultaneously operating her own law practice. While it's unknown if she also judged "a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi," it's clear that she can handle anything. From her hot...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Star 93.9

Bob Odenkirk Gets Emotional About End Of ‘Better Call Saul’

The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally come to an end, and Bob Odenkirk doesn’t quite know how to feel about it. The show ran for soix seasons, and the character of Saul Goodman first debuted in season 2 of Breaking Bad. That means that for over 10 years of his life, Bob Odenkirk has been playing the character. He went from a fan favorite to the star of his own critically acclaimed series.
TV & VIDEOS
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy