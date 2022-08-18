Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill Reveals Her Ex-Husband Jon Hill Died In a ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill announced that her ex-husband Jon Hill died at the age of 33. He was prominently featured in videos on her YouTube channel before their split in addition to his music career under the name The Jon Hill Project. On Friday (Aug. 12), the beauty expert wrote...
Gene LeBell, Inspiration For Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Character, Dies at 89
Actor, stuntman, professional wrestler, and mixed martial artist Gene LeBell died in his sleep earlier this week at the age of 89. While not really a household name, LeBell lived a fascinating life. He was the referee for the famous boxer versus wrestler match between Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki. He got into a notorious altercation with actor Steven Seagal which, according to legend, ended with Seagal unconscious or worse. And he was once tried (although not convicted) on a murder charge. (A related conviction as an accessory to this same murder was later overturned on appeal.)
How Old Is Isabelle Fuhrman Today?
Starring Fuhrman as the titular orphan, Orphan: First Kill serves as a prequel to the 2009 horror film Orphan. According to IMDb, the film follows Esther — a murderous woman who suffers from hypopituitarism, a hormonal disorder that stunts physical growth — after she escapes from a psychiatric facility in Europe and impersonates the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
WATCH: Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Sees Steve Irwin Poster, Gives Adorable Reaction
Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is the daughter of Wildlife Warriors Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin. She never got to meet her grandfather, the famous Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, but her family has kept Grace connected to his memory. So, when Grace saw a poster of Steve, she had an adorable – and touching – reaction.
Aly & AJ Say They Were Originally Offered These Lead Roles in ‘Hannah Montana’
Long before Miley Cyrus ever became a household name, it seems another Disney Channel star was first offered the titular role in Hannah Montana. On Monday (Aug. 22), AJ Michalka of sister duo Aly & AJ revealed her sister, Aly, was initially offered the role of the teen-turned-pop star. The...
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against ‘Coward’ Kevin Federline
During her Amp livestream, Nicki Minaj got candid about her opinion on Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline and his recent public criticism of Britney. Nicki called him a "clown" and a "coward" in the much-reposted clip. "That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves her kids more than life itself,"...
TikTok Reveals Most Common Wedding Regrets: ‘Not Having a Second Dress’
In a series of viral TikTok videos, podcast host Nicole Pellegrino reveals the most common wedding regrets she hears from other brides — as well as her own biggest regret — in the hope that future brides can avoid similar mistakes. One of the most common wedding regrets?...
Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date
A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
Sober Daughter Slammed for Banning Alcohol From Parents’ 50th Wedding Anniversary
A woman who is organizing her parents' 50th wedding anniversary is refusing to serve alcohol at the soiree because she doesn't drink. "So far, 40 people have RSVPed yes. I am paying for everything, including the food/drinks. My parents have not been super involved with planning, since I offered to do all the work," the woman wrote via Reddit, according to The Mirror.
Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes
Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!. The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."
Demi Lovato Reveals the Advice She’d Give to Disney Channel Stars Today (EXCLUSIVE)
Before becoming a Disney darling, Demi Lovato had a recurring role as Angela on the PBS children's show Barney & Friends. But she became an international sensation in 2008, after she joined the Disney Channel smash hit film Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush...
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Getting a New Spinoff Movie
Ferris Bueller wasn’t the only one to take a day off. (Apparently.) Almost 40 years after the iconic ’80s teen hero appeared in John Hughes’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the film is getting a spinoff. My first assumption when I heard that news was that someone had convinced Matthew Broderick to reprise his role as Ferris for some kind of legacyquel about a middle-aged Bueller (“Bueller...? Bueller?”) dealing with his own teenage children, a concept that someone has to have pitched around Hollywood at some point.
Kimberly J. Brown Reveals The Dark Original Ending to ‘Halloweentown’
Now that spooky season has arrived, Halloweentown fans were surprised to learn a piece of trivia more than 23 years after the DCOM premiered on Disney Channel. Kimberly J. Brown, who portrayed Marnie Cromwell in the first three films, has been regularly using TikTok. She responded to a fan account @KristenCaaakes, who claimed that the first film originally had a different ending. In just three days, Brown's TikTok has received nearly a million views for the shocking alternate ending reveal.
Is This Immigration Lawyer the Real-Life Elle Woods?
Meet Kathleen Martinez, the real-life Elle Woods living her Legally Blonde dream. Martinez dreamed of building her own brand while simultaneously operating her own law practice. While it's unknown if she also judged "a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi," it's clear that she can handle anything. From her hot...
Why Taylor Swift’s Request to Be in the ‘Twilight’ Movies Was Denied
Taylor Swift really wanted to be in the Twilight film New Moon — and she almost was!. Chris Weitz, who directed the second film in the Twilight franchise, recently revealed the pop star personally asked for a role in the film. Unfortunately, her request was denied. Here's why... Taylor...
Bob Odenkirk Gets Emotional About End Of ‘Better Call Saul’
The long-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has finally come to an end, and Bob Odenkirk doesn’t quite know how to feel about it. The show ran for soix seasons, and the character of Saul Goodman first debuted in season 2 of Breaking Bad. That means that for over 10 years of his life, Bob Odenkirk has been playing the character. He went from a fan favorite to the star of his own critically acclaimed series.
Angelina Jolie Revealed as Plaintiff in Previously Anonymous FBI Lawsuit Regarding Brad Pitt
In 2016, Brad Pitt was reportedly being investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services for an alleged physical altercation with his 15-year-old son, Maddox. Now, the plaintiff in the anonymous 2016 lawsuit has been revealed as Angelina Jolie, then married to Pitt. Apparently,...
Bride Furious After Her Brother Proposes to His Partner During Her Wedding Ceremony
A man on Reddit says his sister accused him of trying to "steal" her thunder after he got engaged during her wedding ceremony. The man detailed that he and his partner of 10 years had previously talked about marriage, and had done everything except "gotten the special piece of paper and had a party with family."
