Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Denton 360° Registration is Now Open!
Enjoy a unique, behind-the-scenes learning experience with your city government by taking part in Denton 360°, formerly known as Denton Citizen Academy. The 2022 program will feature seven interactive in-person sessions on select Thursdays and Saturdays in September, October, November, and December, followed by a graduation event and City Council proclamation on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Game On! – A look at the booming board gaming culture in Denton
Whether you prefer classics like Monopoly and Risk, enjoy trading card games like Magic: The Gathering, love role playing games like Dungeons & Dragons, or spend your hours learning the latest games available, you are a board gamer. And you are certainly not alone here in Denton. Thanks to the...
Public Hearing: PD22-0001/The Reserves at Magnolia
The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by RPS Ventures, Inc. to rezone approximately 0.88 acre from and Neighborhood Residential 4 (NR4) District a Planned Development (PD) District and 2.52 acres from Highway Corridor (HC) District to a Planned Development (PD) District, totaling approximately 3.309 acres. The site is generally located north of the intersection of Willowwood Street and Jacqueline Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.
Public Hearing: S21-0009 – Home Zone
PHONE: (972) 490-7070. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
Denton County judge issues burn ban in wake of heatwave
Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued a burn ban on July 13 in the wake of multiple excessive heat warnings and the drought plaguing the area. Texas A&M Forest Services, an agency that conserves Texas forests and delivers wildfire response and protection through the Texas Wildfire Protection Plan, has measured 16 wildfires, with five in North Texas counties. There have been 11 grass fires and no wildfires in Denton county as of publication.
Getting Dentonites where they need to go: GoZone provides an easier, more accessible way for local communities
Nichole Jordan is the Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Community Affairs at Via, the leader in TransitTech. In 2018, Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) — the transit agency in Texas which operates transit systems in the cities of Denton, Highland Village, and Lewisville — began looking at on-demand transit to replace several underperforming fixed routes and complement existing commuter rail. In 2021, DCTA launched GoZone, a large-scale on-demand transit service designed to meet the needs of existing bus riders and draw thousands of new Denton County residents into the public transit network across all three cities.
City of Denton to Hold Public Reception for Police Chief Candidates
The City of Denton is hosting a public reception to meet the finalists for Denton Police Chief on Thursday, August 4 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Development Services Building (401 N Elm St.). In addition to meeting the candidates, attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the finalists.
Public Hearing: S21-0005, Teasley Multifamily
The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by Wier and Associates, on behalf of KC Land Holdings, LLC, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Multifamily Dwelling Use on approximately 4.019 acres of land, generally located 316 feet to the west of Teasley Lane, approximately 335 feet southwest of the intersection of Nowlin Road and Teasley Lane, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.
