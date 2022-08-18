Nichole Jordan is the Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Community Affairs at Via, the leader in TransitTech. In 2018, Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) — the transit agency in Texas which operates transit systems in the cities of Denton, Highland Village, and Lewisville — began looking at on-demand transit to replace several underperforming fixed routes and complement existing commuter rail. In 2021, DCTA launched GoZone, a large-scale on-demand transit service designed to meet the needs of existing bus riders and draw thousands of new Denton County residents into the public transit network across all three cities.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO