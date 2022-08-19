ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can easily enter the home.

Residents are limited to five sandbags per homeowner. Bags can be picked up at LCFD fire stations 1-6 and fire station 8. Dona Ana County and Las Cruces Office of Emergency Management is providing residents with empty sandbags that can be filled. Residents can get up to 25 empty sandbags per homeowner. These empt bags can be picked up at the OEM office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

