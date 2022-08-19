Read full article on original website
crbjbizwire.com
Kim, Lahey & Killough attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers®
The Kim, Lahey & Killough Law Firm is pleased to announce several of its attorneys are recognized by Best Lawyers® for 2023. Founding member, Doug Kim, is recognized in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of patent law and trademark law. He has been recognized in both areas previously as Greenville’s Trademark Lawyer of the Year, 2022, and Patent Lawyer of the Year, 2019. This is the eighth time he has been recognized by Best Lawyers.
crbjbizwire.com
Kim & Lahey & Killough IP Law Firm opens Charleston office
Four South Carolina patent attorneys join together forming Kim & Lahey & Killough Law Firm, open Charleston office. Registered patent attorneys Doug Kim and Seann Lahey of the Greenville area have joined together with Charleston patent attorneys B.C. Killough and Ernest B. Lipscomb, III to form the statewide intellectual property law firm Kim, Lahey & Killough.
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment giant Greystar adds SC warehouses to its real estate repertoire
Global apartment behemoth Greystar stepped out of its residential comfort zone about two years ago when it bought a smaller Texas competitor with a sizable foothold in the industrial real estate business. It's now bringing the newly acquired know-how to its home state. The Charleston company last week broke ground...
Close friend of Megan Rich speaks out
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – “Devastated,” a close friend of Megan Rich said. “I mean just absolutely devastated.” “Surreal,” that’s how Rich’s friend, who chose not to be identified by News 2, described the moment he learned his friend’s remains were discovered. “We were all praying that she would be found,” he said. “You know, […]
charleston-rotary.org
8/16: Dr. Andrew Hsu, College of Charleston
Dr. Andrew Hsu, president of the College of Charleston, joined us and gave an update on how the College is growing and evolving to meet a wider variety of educational needs. This includes new science and engineering courses, a growing number of master’s degree programs, facility expansion and improvements, and improved national rankings. CofC has come a long way since Dr. Hsu last spoke to the club in 2019 shortly after he first took over as president.
The Post and Courier
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/22: Three holes
This week’s new mystery photo shows a brick building with three weird concrete holes sticking out of its side. Where is this building and what is it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
fox40jackson.com
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: ‘Find of a lifetime’
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022. Young Riley Gracely of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for vacation along with his father, Justin Gracely, his mother, Janelle Gracely, and his brother, Collin, in August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
The Post and Courier
Median price of a house in Charleston is $400,000. Where can a prospective buyer find one?
The median price of a house in the Charleston area stands at about $400,000, which is $50,000 more than a year ago and $120,000 more than before the pandemic. So where can a prospective buyer expect to find a residence in the region for that amount of money and what will they get?
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video
CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
crbjbizwire.com
12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo Set For September
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Expo Title Sponsor Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Heathcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be games, prizes, vendors galore, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Murdaugh, 54, faces nine additional charges — four counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, three counts of money laundering and two counts of computer crimes — in indictments handed up by the State Grand Jury on Tuesday and released publicly Friday. Murdaugh is in jail set likely to stand trial in January on murder charges for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul. They were killed with different guns outside one of the family’s homes in Colleton County, investigators said.
The Post and Courier
Racial Justice Network demands investigation over racial harassment of CCSD teacher
The Racial Justice Network this week gathered on the steps of the Charleston County School District administrative offices, with a former district teacher saying she was forced out of her position because of racism. During her time teaching Spanish at Buist Academy, Louise Jenkins said she was subject to ongoing...
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Postponed to October
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston. Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event. “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
The Post and Courier
Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County
In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
The Post and Courier
Charleston GOP survey asks school board candidates if all White people are racist
A Charleston County Republican Party survey is being criticized as an attempt to turn a nonpartisan local school board race into a divisive culture war clash, with some candidates questioning what the party wants to gain by asking them about white supremacy. The questionnaire bills itself as a "school board...
