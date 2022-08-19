ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County woman sentenced to 24 years in prison on child pornography charges

By Emily Dietrich
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Liberty County woman is facing more than two decades in federal prison after admitting she produced and shared child pornography.

According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Sharon Elizabeth Keegan, 30, of Midway, Ga. was sentenced to 293 months in prison after pleading guilty to Production of Child Pornography. Keegan will have to pay $3,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender along with serving 15 years of supervised release after her prison term is completed according to Judge R. Stan Baker.

“This sentence brings to a close a depraved and vile episode of criminal child sexual exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Sharon Keegan and her husband will spend decades in federal prison as they are held accountable for their crimes.”

Previously, Keegan’s husband, John Paul Joseph Keegan, 31, of Midway, Ga., was sentenced to 295 months in prison after he plead guilty to Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography. He must also serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after he completes his prison term.

Keegan and her husband were indicted in May 2020 after police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to Homeland Security Investigations. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched the Keegan’s mobile home and found electronic devices containing images and videos of child sexual exploitation that they had produced and shared over the internet.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation,” said John Melvin, Interim Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice.”

“Thankfully, this case has been resolved and the victims can begin the healing process knowing that these predators will no longer be able to prey upon them,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI and its law enforcement partners prioritize the protection of our most vulnerable population, and this case is a great example of us holding those predators accountable for their actions”

This investigation took place under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, and was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer J Kirkland and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons, with assistance from Asset Recovery Unit Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Sue Robichaux.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

