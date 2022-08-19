ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

WCNC

Myers Park graduate named UNC starting QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Myers Park standout Drake Maye was named the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels, head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. The Tar Heels open the season Saturday night against Florida A&M. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 8:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wingate, NC
Wingate, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on Pat Garrett St. in north Charlotte

Duke Energy’s website was not showing any outages associated with the crash. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:50...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kings Mountain beats Shelby on the road to start season

SHELBY, N.C. — Kings Mountain started the season off right with a road victory over defending state champion Shelby on Friday night. The Mountaineers struck first, and withstood a late charge from the Golden Lions to hold on for the 28-26 victory. "Shelby's a great football team," Greg Lloyd,...
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Man charged in May shooting that killed 26-year-old in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 26-year-old’s murder in west Charlotte back in May. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Avalon Avenue on May 12 and found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on the scene, and authorities later identified the victim as 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

The community speaks out after a boy was shot and seriously injured inside his home. COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 15 hours ago.
GASTONIA, NC
