Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Recount Continues in Democratic County Executive Race

The recount of ballots requested by Democratic candidate for County Executive David Blair resumes Sunday morning, August 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center. 18905 Kingsview Road. After a full day Saturday of counting ballots from early voting, Blair increased his vote total in the race against...
GERMANTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

2 indicted in separate Montgomery Co. fatal crashes

Two people have been indicted in Montgomery County, Maryland, for their roles in fatal crashes. The Montgomery County police said in a statement Monday that Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville, was indicted last month on felony hit and run charges in the death of Robert Lawrence, 64, of Silver Spring, on Aug. 11, 2020.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years

On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
News Break
NewsBreak
staffordsheriff.com

Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved

A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Youth Aid Panel looking for volunteers

Chambersburg’s youth needs you! The Franklin County Juvenile Probation Department is searching for volunteers to staff the borough’s Youth Aid Panel. The Youth Aid Panel serves as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders. The Panel meets on Thursday evenings to hear cases. Volunteers act as a team of informal judges who decide how a juvenile offender can repair the harm caused by their delinquent act.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

