mymcmedia.org
Recount Continues in Democratic County Executive Race
The recount of ballots requested by Democratic candidate for County Executive David Blair resumes Sunday morning, August 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center. 18905 Kingsview Road. After a full day Saturday of counting ballots from early voting, Blair increased his vote total in the race against...
Recount in Montgomery County executive race to continue through weekend
Update: After additional ballot-counting and auditing on Saturday, the Montgomery Board of Elections issued a brief statement that the results for early voting have... The post Recount in Montgomery County executive race to continue through weekend appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WJLA
Already recounted Montgomery Co. executive votes had to be counted 3rd time after mistake
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — While many voters are eager to find out who the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive will be, an exhaustive process, plus a possible mistake made on the first day of the recount, could prolong what county elections officials hoped would be a three-day operation.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Urges DC Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Buy A Home or Keep Their Home
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; and DC Department of Housing and Community Development. Richard Livingstone (DHCD) The Homeowner Assistance Fund Can Help Current Homeowners Keep Their Homes, the Home Purchase Assistance Program Can Help More Washingtonians...
franchising.com
Longtime Loudoun County Resident Signs Agreement to Open New Children’s Lighthouse School in Chantilly
Early Learning School Opening First Location in Virginia. August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHANTILLY, Va. - Children’s Lighthouse Early Learning Schools™ announced today that local resident Jagadeesh Putchala has signed an agreement to open its first Virginia school in Chantilly. “My wife and I have seen firsthand...
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
fox5dc.com
Staff workers at American University threaten to strike over contract dispute
WASHINGTON - Staff workers at American University are threatening to strike on Monday, August 22 unless the university agrees to a new union contract. Currently, member of the Academic Affairs staff that are represented by SEIU Local 500 say they are underpaid and are hoping to get a new contract.
Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate?
In radio interview, Maryland's governor questions GOP candidate's mental stability. The post Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
2 indicted in separate Montgomery Co. fatal crashes
Two people have been indicted in Montgomery County, Maryland, for their roles in fatal crashes. The Montgomery County police said in a statement Monday that Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville, was indicted last month on felony hit and run charges in the death of Robert Lawrence, 64, of Silver Spring, on Aug. 11, 2020.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US
WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Former Prince George's-Based Lawyer Accused Of Stealing Near $4M From Clients, Employees: DOJ
A California man has been charged after allegedly using funds owed to clients from his law firm in Prince George's County to pay for personal expenses, officials say. Matthew C. Browndorf, 51, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering arising from a scheme that defrauded clients more than $3.9 million.
WHAS 11
Black Maryland couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
mocoshow.com
Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years
On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
staffordsheriff.com
Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved
A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
fox5dc.com
400 speeding tickets issued in one day to drivers on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - As summer winds down, police hope drivers start slowing down with more cars and school buses on the road. If not, they'll have to pay a hefty price — thanks to new speed cameras set up near school zones in Fairfax County. A 2020 state...
Metro News
Berkeley County Schools hopeful this school year with bus routes, new technology for buses
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The new school year begins Monday in Berkeley County with fingers crossed when it comes to school bus staffing. There were not enough drivers for the county’s routes last year but Berkeley County Schools Transportation Services Director Eric Keesecker said he’s hopeful that won’t be an issue this year.
Youth Aid Panel looking for volunteers
Chambersburg’s youth needs you! The Franklin County Juvenile Probation Department is searching for volunteers to staff the borough’s Youth Aid Panel. The Youth Aid Panel serves as an alternative to juvenile court for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders. The Panel meets on Thursday evenings to hear cases. Volunteers act as a team of informal judges who decide how a juvenile offender can repair the harm caused by their delinquent act.
