Bruce Willis Rocks Out On Harmonica With Daughter Rumer Willis' Boyfriend

Family jam session!

When they’re not busy taking Hollywood by storm, it seems Bruce Willis and his famous brood are busy honing their musical talents.

On Monday, August 15, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, took to Instagram with a sweet, soulful clip, depicting the star rocking out on the harmonica as daughter Rumer Willis’ boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sang and played the guitar.

“Their talent is speaking for itself,” Heming captioned the video of the jam session. “I’ll just leave this here.”

While making a name for himself as an actor, starring in classic films like Pulp Fiction, Die Hard and The Fifth Element, Willis also made time to pursue music professionally. Throughout his career, the star released three albums and contributed to several film and television soundtracks, including Hudson Hawk and Rugrats Go Wild.

This most recent video isn’t the only time Heming has shown off her husband’s musical inclinations on social media. In late July, the 44-year-old model shared an adorable clip of Willis, 67, getting down to a meme-ified version of Lizzo’s “About D**n Time” with the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray.

“Bringing that weekend in strong,” Heming wrote alongside several dancing-related emojis.

The wholesome posts come just months after Willis’ family revealed that the star would step back from acting after being diagnosed with a language disorder called aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a statement posted to Heming’s Instagram page in late March. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

While the joint statement, penned by Heming, Rumer, and Mabel, as well as Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, and daughters Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Emma Willis, described the situation as being “challenging,” his family reiterated their dedication to navigating the future together.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," the statement concluded.