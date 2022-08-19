Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Reese Buckingham Sold Hope's Baby On The Bold And The Beautiful
In 2018, versatile star Wayne Brady joined the cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful" for a short stint as Dr. Reese Buckingham, who supposedly came to town to reconnect with his daughter, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per Soaps in Depth. He soon began a romantic relationship with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), and Zoe revealed that her father had a reputation for being a golddigger and only spending time with women to get his hands on their money before moving on to the next. The impetus for that behavior stemmed from his long-term gambling addiction, which Zoe was extremely concerned about.
Anila Sajja Of Married To Medicine Spills The Tea On Her Beauty Must-Haves - Exclusive
Anila Sajja brings an extra serving of glamour to "Married to Medicine." The style influencer joined the cast of the long-running Bravo series in 2021 and stuck around for the ninth season in 2022. She's found her place amongst her co-stars and is at the center of her share of drama as the season unfolds. More importantly, Sajja never fails to deliver in the wardrobe department. She always looks fierce and regularly shows off her bold, fashion-forward moments on Instagram. For instance, a recent post from a trip to Las Vegas highlighted three enviable 'fits.
Why The Stakes Are High In sMothered: Season 4, According To Dawn & Cher - Exclusive
Identical smiles, matching makeup and outfits, and cadences so in sync that it will make you do a double take — over the last three years, fans of the TLC hit "sMothered" have witnessed the unapologetically close relationship of the mother-daughter duo Dawn and Cher Hubsher. At first, it looks like Dawn and Cher are sisters, not only because of the uncanny resemblance but also their coordinated likenesses, from their fashion choices to their hobbies.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
The Bold And The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown Reveals How She Became Deacon's Mystery Woman
When it comes to "The Bold and the Beautiful" character Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), everyone knows that as the resident villain her work is never done, and even when people presume that she's dead. Ever since Sheila came back to this fictional town of Los Angeles that the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families reside in, she's managed to upend everyone's lives. She was the one who made Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) fall off the wagon on New Year's Eve, according to Daytime Confidential, and nearly destroyed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) lives before admitting to shooting and almost killing her own son, as detailed by Soaps.com. If that weren't enough, she also attacked Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) before Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) rescued her. And just to think, she's done all of this in just a short span of a few months.
The Truth About Jim Parsons' Sexuality
Jim Parsons is best known for his iconic role as the quirky genius Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory." Parsons shot to success in the role of Sheldon Cooper, earning four Emmy awards and becoming one of the most recognizable faces in sitcoms. Fans will be surprised to learn,...
General Hospital Spoilers Have Fans Guessing Who Starts A New Reign Of Terror In Port Charles
"General Hospital" has had a lot of characters you'd hate to know in real life. That includes some amazing villains throughout the years including Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roche), and Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) among others (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). This has led to some shocking plot twists, such as Cesar's creepy obsession with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), which led him to torture her for decades, and the time Helena Cassadine cursed Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) and spread her evil for ages.
The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
Here's What Kim Kardashian Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Kim Kardashian is one of the most photographed women on the planet, so it stands to reason that she wants to look her best at all times. As Kardashian memorably told Allure, "I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet."
Why Did The Bold And The Beautiful's Steffy Adopt Hope's Baby?
Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is someone who has seen it all and done it all on "The Bold and the Beautiful." She's been married multiple times, has been in an ongoing love triangle with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and is a successful businesswoman. She's also managed to show strength and courage during some very trying times, especially back in 2020 during her struggle with addiction, per Soaps.com. Thankfully, Steffy's portrayer Jacqueline MacInnes Wood says that the situation offscreen is nothing like the drama onscreen. She told Soaps in Depth back in 2019, "We're always laughing. There's so much drama in what we film, but there's none in real life."
Roswell's Heather Hemmens on the 'Blessing' of Directing a Romantic Moment Four Seasons in the Making
Warning: We’re about to spoil Monday’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico. Proceed at your own peril. Heather Hemmens is getting very comfortable in the director’s chair. Monday’s Roswell, New Mexico marked the series’ second episode directed by Hemmens, who has also had plenty to do in front of the camera as Maria DeLuca. “It’s such a blessing to direct on my home court,” Hemmens tells TVLine. “It really is my favorite place to be. It’s so much fun to direct a show that I know thoroughly with actors whom I love to work with and a crew that is just outstanding. Having all...
Heather Rae El Moussa Can't Stop Gushing Over Tarek
To say that Heather Rae El Moussa is overjoyed to be expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa would be an understatement. The pair was undergoing IVF treatments and planning to have an embryo implanted next fall when the surprising news came. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be," Heather told People. "I'm so excited that it happened like this."
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Split On A Potential Alex-Stephanie Romance
"Days of Our Lives" is ready to turn up the heat this week, and fans can expect some high drama and big romance to come into play for many Salemites. In the weekly promo, released by the soap's official Twitter account, it's easy to see that this week will focus on Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) as he returns from the dead and obviously wants to find his wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), per Soaps.
Rena Sofer Reveals Whether She Will Ever Return To The Bold And The Beautiful
Rena Sofer joined "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller in 2013, according to Soap Central, and it has been a 9-year journey of legendary storylines. From kidnapping an amnesiac Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to becoming the matriarch of the Forrester family — much to the family's dismay — Quinn has done it all (via Soaps In Depth). However, per Soap Opera Digest, Sofer recently announced she was exiting the daytime soap and vacating the role of Quinn. The news comes as quite a surprise for viewers, considering Quinn and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) were finally becoming a proper couple following the end of her marriage, as Soaps.com noted.
The Bold And The Beautiful's Steffy's History With The Spencer Men
The life of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on "The Bold and the Beautiful" is never boring. From passionate romances with the soap's leading men to emotional storylines guaranteed to pull at your heartstrings — including her struggle with addiction as per Soap Dirt — Steffy has been a major player in the happenings of the Los Angeles scene.
Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Compatible Based On Their Zodiac Signs?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) first met when they were just teenagers, in 2009. They later crossed paths again in 2011, but nobody would have guessed that the duo would become one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples and even tie the knot (via Brides). Justin spent much...
General Hospital's Emma Samms Has Huge News For Holly Fans
Actress Emma Samms first portrayed Holly Sutton on "General Hospital" in 1982. Holly came to Port Charles looking to swindle millions from the city. She got involved with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and when Luke was believed to be dead, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) stepped in and married her so she wouldn't be deported. When Robert and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) were supposedly killed by the WSB, Holly got together with Mac Scorpio (John J. York) — Robert's brother — to help raise Robert and Anna's daughter Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), per Soaps in Depth.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About A Chelsea-Billy Rematch
When it comes to all of the Newman and Abbott men on "The Young and the Restless" it seems like they are the kind of guys who stick with what they like, especially when it comes to their dating history. One can only count how many times Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has gone back and forth between Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), while his brother Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) relationship with Chelsea, and the rest of his dating history can be questioned too.
People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
