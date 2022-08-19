When it comes to "The Bold and the Beautiful" character Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), everyone knows that as the resident villain her work is never done, and even when people presume that she's dead. Ever since Sheila came back to this fictional town of Los Angeles that the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families reside in, she's managed to upend everyone's lives. She was the one who made Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) fall off the wagon on New Year's Eve, according to Daytime Confidential, and nearly destroyed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) lives before admitting to shooting and almost killing her own son, as detailed by Soaps.com. If that weren't enough, she also attacked Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) before Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) rescued her. And just to think, she's done all of this in just a short span of a few months.

