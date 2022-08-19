Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit
Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
digitalspy.com
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)
Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star teases which important episode to watch out for
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel has revealed which episode fans should watch out for. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the series, teased that episode five of the Game of Thrones prequel series is the episode he is most looking forward to, before stating that he's proud of "all of them".
digitalspy.com
VOTE for Neighbours at the NTA's!
Just as one last thank you to them and to show how appreciated they were. I would have voted for Neighbours regardless of the show being axed anyway as I believe it was the best soap this year. I can't remember the last time they were even in the shortlist?
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Nikau Parata to face a new dilemma over Bella Nixon exit
Home and Away spoilers follow at Australian pace. Home and Away's Nikau Parata will face a new dilemma over his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Nikau cut all ties with Bella, believing that he was protecting her. When Bella left Summer Bay to work in New...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Tasha responds to Ekin-Su feud claims over birthday party invite
Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has denied rumours of any sort of feud between herself and last series' winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Chatter about the two not getting on has been going around social media when Tasha was out celebrating with fellow Islanders like Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Ricky Champ speaks out on Stuart Highway's exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. Departing EastEnders star Ricky Champ has spoken on Stuart Highway's exit from the soap this week. The actor's character is due to depart Albert Square in new scenes that are now available on BBC iPlayer, but will air on Thursday (August 25) on TV. Taking to his...
digitalspy.com
Investigating Diana: Death In Paris
Part 1 was on last night on Channel 4, with part 2 tonight at 9 PM. All 4 episodes are available on All4. Not sure if it is worth watching anymore of it, much of it has already been said. They might just as well have showed ‘For The Love Of Diana Conspiracies’ again. I don’t thing many people will have watched all episodes on All4 already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 airs latest elimination
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef resumed on BBC One tonight (August 23), whittling down the competitors after three sweat-inducing challenges. Cooking to keep their place in the show were The Wire's Clarke Peters, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Birds of a Feather's Lesley Joseph, ex-pro footballer Jimmy Bullard and Hollyoaks star Richard Blackwood.
digitalspy.com
Which celebrity can we see having a shock early boot this year? (Dev/Aston vibes)
Obviously this is a total guess for fun since we've seen no one dance. Other Contestant (comment below) Helen Skelton, if she is with Neil, which seems likely, I somehow can see a real shock week 4 boot. Kind of feel the whole point of a "shock boot" is that...
digitalspy.com
Laura leaves Love Island
BREAKING 🚨 Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island. “There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed, along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible, but you'll be in safe hands.” #loveisland. Just seen this. She was...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star claims she was isolated by the other queens
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under spoilers follow. The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under saw the Australian and New Zealand queens take on the legendary Snatch Game challenge. Following a poor performance as Ellen DeGeneres and a lip-sync to Lady Gaga's 'Dance in the Dark', Minnie Cooper was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Thor: Love and Thunder finally confirms Disney+ release date
The wait is over: Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder will debut on Disney+ next month. The latest outing in the saga of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will be available to stream from Thursday, September 8 as part of Disney+ Day. A documentary called Assembled: The Making of Thor:...
digitalspy.com
Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
digitalspy.com
This Is Us star's TV comeback is picked up for the new season
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia's new TV show The Company You Keep has been picked up for a full series. As reported by TheWrap, ABC has ordered the show, which is an adaptation of the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, to series following a successful pilot. Crazy Rich Asians...
digitalspy.com
11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo takes a leap of faith by auditioning to be part of Lyrik. Elsewhere, Nikau takes a drastic step to guarantee Bella's safety, while Chloe waves goodbye to Summer Bay. Here's a full collection of 11...
Four revelations from the first episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle has officially launched the first episode of her Spotify podcast.On Tuesday (23 August), the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of her long-awaited podcast series Archetypes. In the premiere episode of the podcast, Markle was joined by her friend and recently retired tennis star, Serena Williams.In the episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition,” Markle touched on motherhood, pregnancy, and the labels and tropes that try to hold women back. Here’s everything we’ve learned from the first episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast series Archetypes.Archie’s bedroom caught on fire during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tourPerhaps the...
digitalspy.com
The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman reveals what’s delaying season 2 renewal
The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jean Slater gets surprise ally after returning to Walford
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jean Slater is set to get a surprising new ally on EastEnders as she returns to Albert Square. The character exited the show this year following a big mental health relapse, though recent scenes have seen Stacey bump into her mother while on holiday. After trying to...
digitalspy.com
Buffy star reveals if he would ever return to American Horror Story
Buffy actor Tom Lenk has revealed he would be more than enthusiastic about returning to American Horror Story spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories. Lenk, best known for playing Andrew Wells in the hit TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, appeared in the final episode of season one of American Horror Stories, as realtor Tim Williams, who showed video game designer Michelle (Mercedes Mason) around the Murder House from season one of American Horror Story.
Comments / 0