Tv20detroit.com
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
Detroit News
Caboose parked on 10 Mile Road in Novi blocked traffic Sunday, police said
A train was blocking traffic in Novi on Sunday evening due to a parked caboose, police said Monday. The train was on 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Noviand stopped at about 6 p.m. It was moving again as of 9 p.m., police said. The train had stalled between Novi and Meadowbrook roads, WDIV reported Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes in 20 hours -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township,...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Train stalls on tracks, making a mess of traffic in Novi
Drivers in the Novi area are dealing with a traffic headache Sunday afternoon. A stalled train is blocking 10 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook Roads, Novi police confirmed to WWJ.
Tv20detroit.com
Harrison Township man dead after crashing car into pole on Groesbeck
(WXYZ) — A man is dead after crashing into a pole on Groesbeck at 8 Mile Road in Warren. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township. According to Dwyer, the man was driving southbound on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Lakefront Highland Twp. home resembles lighthouse
An Oakland County house with looks that shine and seem like it could light the way for ships at sea is for sale. And part of the white, two-story cottage's charm is its more than a strong resemblance to a lighthouse. The more-than-1,500-square-foot house is located at 4041 Flynn Drive...
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices hold steady in metro Detroit after weeks of decline
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in the State of Michigan dropped slightly while metro Detroit prices held steady, according to the latest weekly report from AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices in the state are down 4 cents to an average of $3.9 per gallon. That's 57 cents cheaper than last month but still 75 cents higher than this time last year.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal crash after car traveling 100 mph strikes pole in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a fatal accident on Groesbeck that happened Monday morning. Officers say one person died after a car crash around 5 a.m. Police said the investigation would require shutting down Groesbeck for hours Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of...
13abc.com
Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday. Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.
candgnews.com
Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Shelby Township, MI USA
I was in the Walmart parking lot,I happened to look up and saw something in a tree… I got out to investigate and it was this beautiful quilted heart. I LOVE quilting, the color purple,and hearts! This was meant for me to find. 💜 🙂 This is a great idea, this quilted heart made my day!!
Who ya gonna call? Goose Busters help scare geese away from Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
Watch: People Go FLYING After Belle Isle Giant Slide Reopens… then Closes in Just Hours
Turns out, we weren't ready for the Belle Isle Slide to reopen. Buzz was big, because those who remember growing up with the big slide recall the excitement of flying down the slide at "lightning speed." But it turns out, "lightning" hurts... who knew. Mere hours after the giant metal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
Police searching for 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who went missing Thursday
Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the Stratford Villa mobile park in Commerce Township on Thursday. Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home about 6:15 p.m. and was expected back at 8 p.m., but never returned, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. ...
