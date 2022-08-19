ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Tv20detroit.com

GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for the seven remaining communities effected by Great Lakes Water Authority's water main break. Those communities include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township. GLWA adds...
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

Caboose parked on 10 Mile Road in Novi blocked traffic Sunday, police said

A train was blocking traffic in Novi on Sunday evening due to a parked caboose, police said Monday. The train was on 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Noviand stopped at about 6 p.m. It was moving again as of 9 p.m., police said. The train had stalled between Novi and Meadowbrook roads, WDIV reported Sunday.
NOVI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Harrison Township man dead after crashing car into pole on Groesbeck

(WXYZ) — A man is dead after crashing into a pole on Groesbeck at 8 Mile Road in Warren. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township. According to Dwyer, the man was driving southbound on...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices hold steady in metro Detroit after weeks of decline

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in the State of Michigan dropped slightly while metro Detroit prices held steady, according to the latest weekly report from AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices in the state are down 4 cents to an average of $3.9 per gallon. That's 57 cents cheaper than last month but still 75 cents higher than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Fatal crash after car traveling 100 mph strikes pole in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a fatal accident on Groesbeck that happened Monday morning. Officers say one person died after a car crash around 5 a.m. Police said the investigation would require shutting down Groesbeck for hours Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of...
WARREN, MI
13abc.com

Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday. Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.
MONROE, MI
candgnews.com

Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees

STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, MI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Shelby Township, MI USA

I was in the Walmart parking lot,I happened to look up and saw something in a tree… I got out to investigate and it was this beautiful quilted heart. I LOVE quilting, the color purple,and hearts! This was meant for me to find. 💜 🙂 This is a great idea, this quilted heart made my day!!
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

