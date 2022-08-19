Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Midtown Atlanta triple shooting suspect in custody, 2 dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say that the shooting suspect was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A photo of the woman believed to be the shooter was tweeted by a passenger who had just arrived at the airport. Atlanta Police also say that two people are dead....
CBS 46
Woman shot inside her apartment in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a local woman was shot inside her northwest Atlanta home. It happened at the Apex West Midtown Apartments on Huff Road around 2 a.m. Monday. The woman is at Grady Hospital and we’re working to learn her condition. Police say they...
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes
ATLANTA — Police have arrested nearly two dozen gang members and their leader, who they say is responsible for a string of violent robberies and home invasions targeting the mansions of entertainment, sports and social media stars. The investigation started almost a year ago and includes 16 high-end homes...
CBS 46
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for DeKalb 13-year-old boy
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy. Ja'Kylan Herny was last seen on Rockey Valley Drive in Conley. Police described him as 5-foor-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone who sees him...
Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta
It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
APD wants home shut down after 3 drug raids
Atlanta narcotics officers are asking City Hall to close down a home where three drug raids have happened. They call the home a nuisance.
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, police say. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several roads in the area of the shooting. No additional...
Police: 4 shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured at a Clayton County Walmart on Sunday when a man mishandled his gun inside the store, shooting himself and three others. Authorities confirmed to WSB that the incident occurred Sunday at 12:20 p.m. at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Teen accidentally fatally shoots twin brother
Police investigated at a home on Young Knoll Street in DeKalb County. Police said the boys were playing with what they thought was an unloaded gun in their bedroom when it fired.
Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
Police investigating shooting in Atlanta near Spelman College
ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in downtown Atlanta, police say. Police say the officer and the suspect are Ok. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Spelman College, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several...
CBS 46
30-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who is accused of spraying swastikas on the famous rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified by police. Atlanta police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson and charged him with criminal trespass, interference with government property, and criminal damage to property. Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
CBS 46
Argument leads to a fatal shooting outside Duluth sports bar, victim identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who Gwinnett County Police say was shot and killed early Saturday morning at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth has been identified. Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 News an argument turned violent and Duluth man Kevin Blackwell was shot and killed in the parking lot.
CBS 46
18-year-old man shot by police after a chase in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an officer shot 18-year-old Keyunatae Whitaker as he attempted to flee officers in Atlanta Saturday evening. Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel told CBS46 News that “police were patrolling the area of 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive...
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
