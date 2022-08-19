ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Midtown Atlanta triple shooting suspect in custody, 2 dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say that the shooting suspect was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. A photo of the woman believed to be the shooter was tweeted by a passenger who had just arrived at the airport. Atlanta Police also say that two people are dead....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman shot inside her apartment in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after a local woman was shot inside her northwest Atlanta home. It happened at the Apex West Midtown Apartments on Huff Road around 2 a.m. Monday. The woman is at Grady Hospital and we’re working to learn her condition. Police say they...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A racial slur, “White Lives Matter” and an anarchy symbol were found spray painted in the Garden Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, about two miles from Buckhead. Atlanta resident Shine Walker says she runs through the neighborhood often and “to see something like that in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for DeKalb 13-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy. Ja'Kylan Herny was last seen on Rockey Valley Drive in Conley. Police described him as 5-foor-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone who sees him...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
93.1 WZAK

Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta

It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, police say. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several roads in the area of the shooting. No additional...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
ATLANTA, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

30-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who is accused of spraying swastikas on the famous rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified by police. Atlanta police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson and charged him with criminal trespass, interference with government property, and criminal damage to property. Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

18-year-old man shot by police after a chase in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an officer shot 18-year-old Keyunatae Whitaker as he attempted to flee officers in Atlanta Saturday evening. Atlanta Police Department Major David Villaroel told CBS46 News that “police were patrolling the area of 600 Greensferry Ave. near Northside Drive...
ATLANTA, GA

