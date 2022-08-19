MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. Darlene Gist, 58, was last seen Monday morning on Wedgewood Street. Police said they’re concerned because she has medical issues were she gets confused and is...

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO