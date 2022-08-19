Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
SkyWheel reopens, problem identified after fire crews had to rescue trapped passengers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. During the stop, around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, three groups were on the wheel while crews worked to get the gondolas...
WMBF
Horry County animal shelter resumes operations after brief closure to assist police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After announcing the shelter would temporarily close on Friday, the Horry County Animal Care Center is re-open to the public on Monday. On Friday, a Horry County Police Department animal investigation on Highway 905 resulted in the seizure of a large number of animals with specific needs.
Lane of Highway 501 lane near Carolina Bays Parkway reopened after vehicle fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available. Count […]
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel experienced ‘technical issue’ causing it to stop with passengers onboard
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel said a technical issue caused the popular attraction to suddenly stop while passengers were onboard Sunday night. The SkyWheel said three groups were on the wheel during the incident. Crews with the SkyWheel, along with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department,...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police needs help searching for woman suffering from medical issues
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. Darlene Gist, 58, was last seen Monday morning on Wedgewood Street. Police said they’re concerned because she has medical issues were she gets confused and is...
WMBF
Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area. Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. As of 5 p.m...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myrtle Beach police say missing woman found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police posted the update to social media about 2 hours after sharing information about the missing woman.
WMBF
Dillon County elementary school principal shot, killed over weekend, sheriff confirms
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County elementary school principal was the victim of a shooting over the weekend, according to the Dillon County sheriff. Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called Saturday night to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.
WMBF
Missing Cherry Grove statue leaves neighbors searching for answers
CHERRY GROVE, S.C. (WMBF) - A well-known statue in Cherry Grove has suddenly vanished, leaving many residents looking for answers. The Angel of Hope statue stood at the Point in Cherry Grove inlet for years. Its disappearance is a mystery that neighbors are trying to solve. The statue has been...
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police to drivers during heavy rain: ‘If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay inside’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy downpours and flooding on Friday kept first responders busy throughout Horry County. Some places in the Myrtle Beach area received seven to nine inches of rain, and in Forestbrook, there was nearly a foot of rain that fell on Friday morning. It led...
Borgata of Surfside raises money to support Neal and Pam’s employees out of work after fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach bar hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money for the employees of another popular bar damaged by fire in July. Money raised from the all-day event at Borgata of Surfside will go to the employees of Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill who temporarily lost their livelihood […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Firefighters defeat Baltimore City Fire department in charity hockey game, raise $2,200
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Myrtle Beach Fire Department traded their firehouse for the ice rink to fundraise for a good cause. The Wilmington Ice House held a charity hockey game where MBFD faced off with Baltimore City Fire Department. Along with bragging rights from a 5-2 win, the MBFD also...
wpde.com
Horry County sees flooding across region after early morning Tornado Warning
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tornado Warning issued for south central Horry County has expired, and now the area has been seeing flooding during an advisory warning. At 8:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. Horry...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
Dillon County principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
police1.com
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina
The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
WMBF
Gas average down to $3.42 in South Carolina, $3.39 in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach fell 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach. Prices in Myrtle Beach are 47.5 cents per gallon lower than a...
Comments / 0