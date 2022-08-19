ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Notre Dame Practice Report: Defense (Aug. 22)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Little to discern from the first five periods of Notre Dame’s practice Monday, which began as is customary inside the Irish Athletics Complex before moving outside to the LaBar Fields where warmer and more humid conditions greeted the Irish after at least a week of mild temperatures.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
WNDU

Irish tap into transfer portal for special teams overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. New Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason comes to South Bend after heading up special teams at the University...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Transfer kicker Grupe to confidently take field goals for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The kicker can be the most popular guy in a locker room, or he can be the loneliest. Either way, Arkansas State transfer Blake Grupe is ready for the big stage at Notre Dame. Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason confirmed...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

5 injured in Cass County crash

The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. Riley picks up 18-14 win over Gary West on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending...
CASS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Grading#American Football
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Casino opens new game room

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casino in South Bend is having a grand opening for their new game room on Thursday. The addition is 45,000 square feet featuring 850 new slot machines, table games, more lounge space and will bring around 400 jobs to the area. More additions will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
casscountyonline.com

Town of Royal Center

Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
ROYAL CENTER, IN
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Republican caucuses to fill Jackie Walorski's seat in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- After Jackie Walorski's tragic death her district 2 seat is left to be filled by one of the 14 republicans running in the special election. Caucuses will begin at Grissom Middle School on Saturday. Each of the candidates are allowed three minutes to speak about their policies.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Jury convicts Jordan Wolf in murder of Forrest Howard

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A jury found Jordan Wolf guilty of killing Forrest Howard on Friday, according to court records. The jury deliberated just two hours, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth. Wolf was found guilty of one count of murder by the jury and pleaded guilty...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy