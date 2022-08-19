ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

$16,000 in valuables were stolen from luggage. An Apple AirTag tracked them down, officials say.

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – An airline subcontractor was arrested this month in connection to the theft of $16,000 worth of items out of luggage at a Florida airport – and an Apple AirTag helped track him down, officials said.

Giovanni De Luca, 19, of Mary Esther, is charged with two counts of grand theft, which is a felony, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The OCSO Airport Security Unit launched an investigation in July after becoming aware of suspicious activity at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport .

A traveler reported her luggage, which contained items worth more than $1,600, had never arrived at her destination.

Airline news: Arizona man suing American Airlines after he spent 17 days in jail over theft allegation

AirTags: Apple addresses AirTag stalking worries in its new personal safety guide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mu14J_0hNUn9AE00
Apple AirTag. Apple

Her luggage was listed as lost or stolen. However, the victim said an Apple AirTag in her suitcase last showed as active in Mary Esther.

Another traveler reported more than $15,000 in jewelry and other items had been taken from his luggage on Aug. 9.

Investigators discovered De Luca's residence after cross-referencing airport employees who lived in the area. While at his home Aug. 10, deputies recovered the items reported missing on Aug. 9, according the OCSO.

De Luca also admitted to rummaging through the first victim’s suitcase and removing an Apple AirTag, the sheriff's office said. Her belongings have not been recovered.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: $16,000 in valuables were stolen from luggage. An Apple AirTag tracked them down, officials say.

