ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GOBankingRates

States With Free Community College

Though universities and state colleges tend to get the most acclaim, they're quite expensive and many students seek more affordable alternatives. In fact, more than 10 million students were enrolled...
COLLEGES
Fatherly

This Map Shows The States With The Best — And Worst — Early Childhood Education Programs

Where parents live can have a major effect on how much access they have to quality early childhood education programs, how affordable they are, and how much they offer to the young, growing minds of children. There’s no question that pandemic disruptions to early childhood education and daycare programs have led to industry-wide issues — and for parents who are trying to navigate a patchwork of programs, the stress can be intense.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Public Schools Are Losing the Most Students

The coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted the U.S. public elementary and secondary school system. School shutdowns in 2020 emptied school buildings and wreaked havoc on home life as students and parents coped with online learning alternatives during the peak of the pandemic. As the county approaches the 2022-2023 academic year, public school systems nationwide are still […]
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Washington

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College
FOXBusiness

States with the most generous tippers despite inflation

Americans are continuing to dole out big tips at restaurants even as the threat of high inflation hangs over the economy. According to aggregated restaurant sales data from software provider Toast's second-quarter Restaurant Trends report, the average same-store tip amount is up nearly 10% compared with last year, despite increases in the price of goods and services.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOXBusiness

Rents squeezing Jersey City, Boston, Palo Alto residents the most

Rent prices across the nation continue to take a significant bite out of consumer budgets. However, some consumers have been getting hit particularly hard over the past year, and it's not in areas you may expect. Rent – a real estate website owned by the brokerage Redfin – analyzed which...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
247Sports

All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports

247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOXBusiness

Wegmans butter products recalled over listeria concerns

Some Wegmans butter products distributed across several states are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. According to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Epicurean Butter LLC is recalling 12 lots of its Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter because it could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy