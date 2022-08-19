Read full article on original website
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
The Most Expensive College in Every State
If you're trying to decide whether the costs justify the benefits at these expensive campuses, remember to factor in each school's attendance policy this fall.
States With Free Community College
Though universities and state colleges tend to get the most acclaim, they're quite expensive and many students seek more affordable alternatives. In fact, more than 10 million students were enrolled...
This Map Shows The States With The Best — And Worst — Early Childhood Education Programs
Where parents live can have a major effect on how much access they have to quality early childhood education programs, how affordable they are, and how much they offer to the young, growing minds of children. There’s no question that pandemic disruptions to early childhood education and daycare programs have led to industry-wide issues — and for parents who are trying to navigate a patchwork of programs, the stress can be intense.
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Who Was the First-Ever Black Student to Go to School in the United States and When Did It Happen?
It’s August, and people are getting ready to return to school. Parents are helping their young kids prepare for a year of studying, and grown-up students are moving back into the residences, prepared to continue their college experience. But have you ever wondered how it feels to be barred from higher education?
States Where Public Schools Are Losing the Most Students
The coronavirus pandemic heavily disrupted the U.S. public elementary and secondary school system. School shutdowns in 2020 emptied school buildings and wreaked havoc on home life as students and parents coped with online learning alternatives during the peak of the pandemic. As the county approaches the 2022-2023 academic year, public school systems nationwide are still […]
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Washington
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
After the rise of BLM, Black students and their families are heading back to HBCUs
Some historically Black colleges and universities have seen increases in application and enrollment numbers after years of decline.
FOXBusiness
States with the most generous tippers despite inflation
Americans are continuing to dole out big tips at restaurants even as the threat of high inflation hangs over the economy. According to aggregated restaurant sales data from software provider Toast's second-quarter Restaurant Trends report, the average same-store tip amount is up nearly 10% compared with last year, despite increases in the price of goods and services.
Teacher shortage forces schools to find innovative ways to recruit educators
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 producing a nationwide teacher shortage in the U.S. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the story of one Florida school and their unique new way of recruiting more educators. Aug. 16, 2022.
5 Ways for College Students To Get Cheap Food
The image of the stereotypical broke college student is changing. According to Feeding America, the teenager fresh out of high school who still depends on mom and dad now represents less than...
FOXBusiness
Rents squeezing Jersey City, Boston, Palo Alto residents the most
Rent prices across the nation continue to take a significant bite out of consumer budgets. However, some consumers have been getting hit particularly hard over the past year, and it's not in areas you may expect. Rent – a real estate website owned by the brokerage Redfin – analyzed which...
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
CNBC
The 5 best U.S. states for quitting your job and launching your own business
Quitting your job to finally give that business idea of yours a shot is a thrilling, and risky, proposition. Living in the right state could give you just enough of a leg up to succeed. After all, your business' location can play a huge role in determining what sort of...
FOXBusiness
California business owner flees Golden State, heads for Alabama: 'It's crazy out there'
Derek Thoms, who owns several laundromats in California, said he moved his family out of the Golden State to Alabama because of the increase in crime. Thoms told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Monday that what prompted him to move his family to Alabama included the fact that the state has "low crime" and "more strict laws."
Fact check: State civics teacher training seminar in Florida was voluntary
A post claimed a state-run three-day civics training seminar was mandatory for teachers to attend. This is partly false, as the seminar was voluntary.
FOXBusiness
Wegmans butter products recalled over listeria concerns
Some Wegmans butter products distributed across several states are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. According to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Epicurean Butter LLC is recalling 12 lots of its Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter because it could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
