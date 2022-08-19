ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney+ Appoints Director of Content for Canada

By Amber Dowling
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVy8P_0hNUmeDB00

Disney continues to grow its presence in Canada with the appointment of Stephanie Azam as director of content for streaming service Disney+.

Although no Canadian originals have been announced for the streaming service to date, the hire suggests that could soon change.

Azam joins Disney following a year-long gig with the independent Canadian distribution company MK2/MILE END, where she served as VP of development and acquisitions. The Quebec-based company created the role to expand in English Canada last September in hopes of deepening domestic and international partnerships.

This April, Montreal-based Sphère Média acquired the company but kept the Toronto and Montreal teams in place.

Previously, Azam spent 12 years at Telefilm Canada as the National Feature Film Executive, where she oversaw production financing for all of English Canada. Before joining Telefilm as a marketing and distribution specialist in 2008, she spent five years as the director of theatrical marketing at Zeitgeist Films in New York.

Previously, the Ottawa native received her Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Ottawa and worked at Industry Canada before moving to the Business Development Bank of Canada in Toronto in 1997.

Azam’s appointment comes as streaming services gain a stronger foothold in Canadian soil and experiment with more Canadian originals. Last November Netflix revealed it had hired former Sphère Média VP of development Tara Woodbury as its first Canadian content executive.

This past spring, Amazon’s Prime Video also held its first showcase event in Canada, in which the head of Prime Video Canada, Magda Grace, presented a slate of 10 Canadian Amazon Original productions. Those included “The Lake” (which has since been renewed for a second season) and the 2023 original series “Three Pines” starring Alfred Molina and based on the Chief Inspector Gamache novel series by Louise Penny.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

“The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some questions on Twitter over the weekend, Gaiman explained why fans shouldn’t assume the show’s massive popularity will lead to a Season 2. “Because ‘Sandman’ is a really expensive show,” Gaiman tweeted, responding to a commenter asking why “S2 is even a question.” Gaiman continued, “And for Netflix to...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Rings of Power’ to Screen First Two Episodes in Theaters Ahead of Series Premiere

Middle-earth may be going from film to television with Amazon’s new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” but it turns out that that doesn’t mean the franchise is done with the big screen. The show will screen its first two episodes at fan events across the world on Aug. 31, two days before it makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video. Cinemark created a page for the one-night-only event, with a note that tickets will become available on Monday at 9 am PT. The reservation also comes with a $10 snack voucher. The event is only...
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max Cancels Animated Family Film ‘Driftwood’ From Cartoon Network Studios

HBO Max has canceled upcoming animated feature film “Driftwood,” Variety has learned. From Cartoon Network Studios, the film was greenlit just three months ago. The family adventure movie is one of many titles being lost at the streamer — just last week, nearly 40 series and films were removed from the platform, such as “Little Ellen,” which had 20 completed episodes that were yet to be released. The losses of these projects come as a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and CEO David Zaslav’s determination to cut $3 billion in costs. Announced by HBO Max on May 6, “Driftwood” was...
MOVIES
Variety

Film Fund APX Group Appoints Andy Capper as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

New York and London-based American-European entertainment fund APX Group has appointed Andy Capper as chief operating officer and head of North American operations. He will oversee strategic and financial coordination of APX’s North America activity as well as business activities across the European divisions. He will also oversee North American-originating financing activity, integrating Blockchain technology and new opportunities, especially those related to APXCOIN, which APX launched in July. Capper will also work closely with London production company Herd, which was formed earlier this year by Shelley Hammond, Ben Dillon, Hollie Richmond and Iggy Ellis, who merged Burning Wheel Productions and The Engine...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Variety

Chile’s Banner Year: 45 International Awards and Counting

It’s been a banner year for Chile’s audiovisual industry. According to statistics compiled by promotional org CinemaChile, the country’s cinema amassed 45 international awards during the first half of 2022. Since then, more prizes have been rolling in. Among the latest is actress-director Manuela Martelli’s feature debut “1976” which won best debut film at the Jerusalem Film Festival aside from scooping three main plaudits at the 26th Lima Festival, including Best Film. One question is how did Chilean cinema reach this point. One answer is a new generation of women cineastes and platform backing, both driving the next stage of growth...
WORLD
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed. I guess The Weeknd set the place on fire! #AllegiantStadium #theweekndconcert pic.twitter.com/cRUfV8Sb5I — Jru (@Jruuski) August 21, 2022 Fans leaving the concert posted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Louise Penny
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

China Box Office: ‘New Gods’ Sequel Beats ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Chinese animation film “New Gods: Yang Jian” was the top film at the mainland China box office over the latest weekend. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” opened in third place. “New Gods: Yang Jian” earned 19.8 million (RMB134 million) on its debut between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. It places ahead of previous winner “Moon Man” which slipped from first to second place with a $17.8 million (RMB121 million) fourth weekend. “Moon Man” now has a $397 million (RMB2.70 billion) cumulative. “New Gods: Yang Jian” is a continuation of the “New Gods” franchise from Light Chaser Animation,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Regal Parent Cineworld “Open For Business As Usual” Amid Bankruptcy Talk; Cinema Stocks Dip

Cineworld,, staggering under heavy debt and facing a dip in box office revenue this quarter, asserted Friday that it’s business as usual for the giant movie chain while it explores options. The statement follows a report today that the U.K parent of Regal Cinemas is preparing to file for bankruptcy. Cineworld presaged a potential Chapter 11 earlier this week when it noted “active discussions with various stakeholders” as it evaluates “various strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction.” “All of our Cineworld and Regal theatres are open for business as usual, and...
MOVIES
Variety

George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’

With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
TV SERIES
Variety

Former Weta Digital Staff’s VFX Startup Floating Rock Studios Secures Seed Funding (EXCLUSIVE)

Auckland, New Zealand-based financier Hillfarrance Venture Capital is backing a team of former Weta Digital staff in their new VFX venture Wellington-based Floating Rock Studios. Founded in 2020 by Laurent Herveic, Lukas Niklaus, Stephanie Parker and Garrick Rawlingson, Floating Rock Studios bills itself as a high-end animation and VFX provider for movies, commercials and video game cinematics. The technology unit of Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital was acquired by games development platform Unity Software in late 2021 for $1.63 billion. The founders of Floating Rock have combined experience includes on films for major studios including “Aladdin,” “The Angry Birds Movie,” “Avengers:...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Canada#Telefilm Canada#Canadian Content#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mk2 Mile End#Sph Re M Dia#Zeitgeist Films#The University Of Ottawa#Industry Canada
Variety

Slovenian Director Dominik Mencej Readies ‘Aberrant Bride’

Slovenian director Dominik Mencej will put the motorbikes aside after his 90s-set road movie “Riders,” focusing on a female protagonist next. Once again set in the past, his new project “Aberrant Bride” will revolve around an “imported” young wife from Croatia, coming into a new environment and a new family, led by her husband’s domineering mother. “It’s similar but different,” says Mencej. “There is no open road, just a forest next to the house, but it’s also about this sense of belonging. I guess I can’t figure out how to tell a story with cellphones and social media. I don’t know how...
MOVIES
Variety

Altitude Boards Laura Poitras’ Venice, Toronto and New York-Bound Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’

Altitude is handling international sales and U.K. and Irish distribution for Laura Poitras’ documentary about artist and activist Nan Goldin, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.” The film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion, an opportunity rarely accorded to non-fiction titles. It has also landed prominent spots at the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, where it will get the centerpiece slot. Altitude Film Sales will present the film to international buyers at Venice and Toronto, while Altitude Film Distribution will reveal a U.K....
MOVIES
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
TV SERIES
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Little Ellen’ Co-Creator on HBO Max Removing Show, Despite 20 Unreleased Episodes: ‘It Feels Like Being Kicked to the Curb’

“Little Ellen” co-creator Jennifer Skelly found out her show would be removed from HBO Max earlier this month by reading the news. These past few days, she’s witnessed dozens of other series meet the chopping block as Warner Bros. Discovery purges the HBO streaming platform in order to reduce costs. Not only are the first two seasons of the animated show, centered around a young Ellen DeGeneres, gone from HBO Max. In addition, 20 fully completed, unreleased episodes — comprising the next two seasons — will never be released. “It’s really devastating,” Skelly tells Variety. “I’ve worked on a million things that have...
TV SERIES
Variety

BMI to Lay Off ‘Just Under 10%’ of Workforce

BMI, one of the two largest performing rights organizations in the United States, announced layoffs of “just under 10%” of its workforce last week, a rep has confirmed to Variety.  The move comes shortly after plans to sell the PRO, which represents some of the world’s biggest artists in the U.S. and pulls in more than $1 billion in revenue annually, were abandoned after the organization did not meet its target price, according to a report in Bloomberg, although the BMI rep said the layoffs were unrelated to the sale cancelation. News of the layoffs was first reported in Billboard. A source...
ECONOMY
Variety

Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Indicates ‘Possible Voluntary Chapter 11 Filing’ in U.S., in Response to Bankruptcy Reports

After reports last week saying that debt-laden exhibition giant Cineworld was considering bankruptcy, the group has issued a statement revealing a possible Chapter 11 filing in the U.S. “In response to media speculation, Cineworld is today providing an update to its announcement on 17 August 2022 regarding an evaluation of strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction,” Cineworld, which which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., said on Monday. “Cineworld and Regal theaters globally are open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members. The strategic options through...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Expected to Maintain Lead in Arab SVOD Market Amid Double Digit Growth, Analyst Predicts

Streamer subscriptions across the Arab world are expected to more than double over the next five years, with current regional market leader Netflix remaining firmly ahead of the pack. According to a study conducted across 13 Arabic countries by London-based research firm Digital TV Research, paid SVOD subs in the Middle East region are set to rise from 9.49 million in 2021 to 21.5 million by 2027. Amid this double digit growth “Netflix will continue to lead the market, although Disney+ has provided a strong challenge since [entering the market in] June,” the firm’s chief analyst Simon Murray said. Murray interestingly added that “We...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy