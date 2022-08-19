ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato 'grateful' to turn 30: 'I feel like I'm more sure of myself'

Demi Lovato spent the last day of their 20s on Friday performing as part of the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series .

When asked what it felt like to be celebrating their 30th birthday, Lovato told "GMA" the feeling was "incredible."

"I'm grateful to be turning 30," the "Cool for the Summer" singer said. "It's a milestone, and I feel like I'm more sure of myself, so I'm welcoming it."

Part of that newfound confidence is on display on Lovato's eighth studio album , a 16-track offering that blends their rock and pop-punk origins.

The album was officially released on Friday.

"I'm just going back to my roots," Lovato said. "When I started making music, I started in, like, a pop-punk kind of style. I was inspired to go back to my roots and that's what I'm doing. It's just a little bit harder."

This is especially true of the album's second single, titled " Substance ." Not only does "Substance" lean into the rock edge, but it has a message as well.

"What I wanted to say with 'Substance' is I wanted people to remember human connection," they said. "We spend so much time on our phones and being distracted I wanted to remind people of that meaningful connection with others."

Although Lovato's newest album contains mostly solo tracks , three collaborations did make the cut. Yungblud is featured on the opening track, "Freak," while Royal & The Serpent and Dead Sara guest on songs "Eat Me" and "Help Me," respectively.

Lovato performed their latest single, "29," on "GMA" during their Summer Concert Series appearance.

Shortly after the release of their latest album, Lovato took to social media to share what the album means to them.

"[It] gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn't know were possible and find joy I'd been missing when making music," they wrote . "It's cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time."

"I don't know where I'll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years -- but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too," Lovato concluded.

Lovato is currently on tour for the new album, with the North American leg kicking off Sept. 22.

Visit Lovato's website for more dates and ticket information.

