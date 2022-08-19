Read full article on original website
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth
SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT. About GigaCloud Technology Inc. GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global...
Volcon Raises $27.2M Via Debt Offering
Volcon Inc VLCN has signed a securities purchase agreement to issue an investor $27.2 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. The agreement also includes accompanying warrants to purchase approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $2.85. The initial conversion price will be $2.25...
Here's What To Watch For Vinco Ventures Stock After Trade Resumption And News Sends The Stock Soaring
On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what stock they’re zeroed in on this week. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. Many of Benzinga’s followers responded to say they’re focusing in on Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG. Vinco Ventures resumed trading on...
Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT and raise its price target from $26.00 to $28.00. Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals are trading up 2.25% over the last 24 hours, at $18.14 per share. A move to $28.00 would account for a 54.36% increase from...
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks
Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Why Should Cannabis Investors Pay Attention To Germany? These Stocks Will Benefit From Imminent Legalization
With US federal legalization stalled and its near-term outcome uncertain, cannabis stocks are taking a hit. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic advised investors to turn their interest to Germany, or at least for now. "We suggest investors pay attention to Germany, as legalization there could result in the significant upside...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of U, MOLN and AMPE
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Why MSP Recovery Is Trading Higher By Over 21%, Here Are 61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares surged 78% to $2.2399 as the stock continued to see momentum despite the company last week announcing it is not aware of any developments that would explain the recent surge. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC jumped 71.2% to $0.3673 after declining 8% on...
Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $2.08. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% loss, moving from $2.75 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over the past...
How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?
Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Sugarmade Expands Its Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Footprint
SugarRush a wholly owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD, has entered into a management services agreement (“MSA”) with Canndis, Inc., a California cannabis micro license holder based in Desert Hot Springs, California, providing for an expansion in the company’s manufacturing and distribution footprint. Canndis’ license covers delivery, manufacturing, distribution, and cultivation capabilities.
Whirlpool: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whirlpool WHR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share. On Thursday, Whirlpool will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
