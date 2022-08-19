Pedestrian killed on rural Fresno County road, CHP says. The teen driver went home

A 23-year-old man on foot was killed near Selma late Thursday when struck by a car driven by a teen on a rural road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking in the area of Rose and Bethel avenues east of Selma in dark clothing when he was in the roadway at about 10 p.m., CHP said.

A 16-year-old driving a truck was headed west and struck the pedestrian, who died from the injuries, according to CHP officer Mike Salas.

The teen continued driving and went home, which was less than a mile from the crash, CHP said. The teen’s parent learned of the crash and called 911 before they returned to the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, CHP said. It was not immediately clear if the teenager would face any charges.