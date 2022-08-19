ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Pedestrian killed on rural Fresno County road, CHP says. The teen driver went home

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

A 23-year-old man on foot was killed near Selma late Thursday when struck by a car driven by a teen on a rural road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking in the area of Rose and Bethel avenues east of Selma in dark clothing when he was in the roadway at about 10 p.m., CHP said.

A 16-year-old driving a truck was headed west and struck the pedestrian, who died from the injuries, according to CHP officer Mike Salas.

The teen continued driving and went home, which was less than a mile from the crash, CHP said. The teen’s parent learned of the crash and called 911 before they returned to the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, CHP said. It was not immediately clear if the teenager would face any charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Selma, CA
Selma, CA
Accidents
Selma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#County Road#Alcohol#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
8K+
Followers
285
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy