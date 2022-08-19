ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Volcon Raises $27.2M Via Debt Offering

Volcon Inc VLCN has signed a securities purchase agreement to issue an investor $27.2 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. The agreement also includes accompanying warrants to purchase approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price of $2.85. The initial conversion price will be $2.25...
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $41 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option for GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT. About GigaCloud Technology Inc. GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global...
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks

Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 22, 2022

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $2.08. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% loss, moving from $2.75 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over the past...
Dick's Sporting Goods's Earnings Outlook

Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dick's Sporting Goods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57. Dick's Sporting Goods bulls will hope to hear the company...
Whirlpool: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Whirlpool WHR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share. On Thursday, Whirlpool will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.75 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
