JDub
3d ago
there's only one thing that needs to happen to someone like This and not live it off a taxpayer money doing what he pleasures in prison
wdhn.com
Elba woman arrested for chemical endangerment of her child
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—An Elba woman is behind bars for allegedly doing drugs while pregnant. 21-year-old “Zoe Suggs” is charged with the chemical endangerment of a child. Elba police was notified by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources that an infant tested. “positive” for narcotics. Shortly after,...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
wdhn.com
Dothan man charged with attempted murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — After a supposed heated argument, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Steven Tyler McNeill, 31, of Dothan, engaged in a physical altercation with another man while inside a business located at the 1600 Block of Westgate Parkway in Dothan. According...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: New information on Jackson Co. drowning
UPDATE: The victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Iraqi Colonel, training at Fort Rucker to be an Apache helicopter pilot. Investigators say the victim was with 33 fellow military students who were all wearing life jackets. The victim reportedly told his friends he could not swim and proceeded to take off his life jacket 10-15 minutes before jumping in the water. His friends rushed to save him but did not reach him in time.
wtvy.com
Top Dothan official dodges questions about defending felon
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan’s city manager refuses to disclose whether he wrote a potentially unethical letter that seeks leniency for a convicted bank fraudster. Credible sources have told News 4 that Kevin Cowper sent that letter on behalf of Aaron McCreight, the embattled Visit Dothan president and chief executive officer.
WSFA
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The FBI has taken control of a criminal investigation into the city of Dothan’s after school feeding program, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The probe into possible corruption is widening amid increased scrutiny of a contract that turned out to be...
wtvy.com
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 suspects have been charged in relation to a pawn shop burglary that occurred early this week. On 8/12/2022, several suspects broke into a pawn shop in the 3000 block of South Oates St. in Dothan. The suspects used a vehicle to ram their way into...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
wdhn.com
High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
wdhn.com
Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
wdhn.com
Houston Co. mayor and lawyer were relieved when the court ruled in their favor
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — James Coachman, who is the current Cottonwood mayor was granted immunity and had his case dismissed in a Houston County courtroom. “Mr. Coachman was very relieved,” one of Coachman’s attorneys, Benjamin Freeman said. “Obviously, this is a stressful event for anyone to have to go through. It’s a tragic situation, it’s a family situation.”
wtvy.com
Amid feeding scandal high level official retires
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan Department of Leisure Services manager is leaving amid corruption allegations in a feeding program under his leadership. Assistant Director Roy Kitts will retire on October 1, according to an email City Manager Kevin Cowper sent to commissioners late Thursday. Kitts routinely approved paperwork for...
donalsonvillenews.com
Miller County Sheriff arrested
GBI investigation results in Sexual Battery charge. Two arrest warrants were issued for Miller County Sheriff Ric Morgan for the offenses of Sexual Battery and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. The warrants were executed, and Morgan was arrested and processed on Wednesday morning, August 10 in Miller County, Georgia. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
wdhn.com
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
wdhn.com
Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
