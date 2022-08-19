Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency Flow Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Flow's FLOW/USD price has fallen 3.95% to $2.08. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 24.0% loss, moving from $2.75 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Flow over the past...
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks
Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest
C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Blink Charging?
Blink Charging's (NASDAQ:BLNK) short percent of float has fallen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.70 million shares sold short, which is 27.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Taoping TAOP stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $1.0 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 533.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. Avaya...
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Dollar General To $280? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $260 to $280. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $253.96 in pre-market trading. Cowen & Co. cut V.F. Corporation VFC price target from $52...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock increased by 6.8% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares increased by 4.9% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. Terran Orbital LLAP stock increased by 4.88%...
Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVAX
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax. Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.
We're "Buyers Of NVDA" Amid Gaming Trough, Bullish Analyst Touts Ahead of Earnings
KeyBanc analyst John Vinh reiterated Overweight on Nvidia Corp NVDA and a price target of $230. He preferred to be the buyer of NVDA, which reports its quarterly results on August 24. Vinh expects 2Q results to align with the company's negative preannouncement on August 8 and expects 2Q to...
Riot Blockchain Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain. Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Dow Dips 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.38% to 33,243.24 while the NASDAQ fell 2.11% to 12,436.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.69% to 4,156.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
S&P 500 Drops More Than 2%; Signify Health Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 2.01% to 33,030.06 while the NASDAQ fell 2.64% to 12,369.50. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.24% to 4,133.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell...
Zoom Video Stock Is Trading Lower: What's Going On?
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower Monday ahead of the company's quarterly results, which are due after the close. Zoom Video is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the bell. The company is expected to report earnings of 93 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
Uber Stock Could Nearly Double As Pandemic Recovery Continues, Needham Says
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc UBER with a price target of $52. In his 12th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing increased over the past month but held mainly onto the significant improvements that started in July. Lyft, Inc LYFT has shown some positive...
